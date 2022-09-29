Quiltspirations 2022 | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 83

Tracy, Ginger and Lori are back for a chat-fest. Today they are talking about the projects that are currently inspiring them to quilt. Then we discuss the three feet we absolutely must bring to a desert island. Our Fine Finishes segment features Martha Higdon who is here to discuss the controversial topic of quilting vintage quilt tops on a longarm. Stay Tuned!

Opening Segment

Quilt Jacket Workshop—register here https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/quilt-jacket-workshop-start-anytime/

Lori’s Jacket

Ginger—Sallie Tomato Zippy Bags

Open Studios | Quiltspirations

Practical Magic by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts for Andover Fabrics.

Bountiful Boxes Pattern

Lori’s Curved Log Cabin

Ginger—Sallie Tomato Ginger Bags

Sweet & Spookier by Art Gallery Fabrics

Plaid-ish quilt by Kitchen Table Quilting

Halloween Baltimore Album

Brother Scan n Cut

Pfaff Creative Icon 2

Desert Island Sewing

Lori’s picks—1/4” foot with guide, Bilevel Topstitch, and Sewing Star foot

Ginger’s picks—1/4” foot, walking foot, blind hem foot

Tracy– freemotion foot

Fine Finishes | Brought to You by HandiQuilter

HandiQuilter educator Martha Higdon joins Tracy to discuss quilting vintage quilt tops.

Quilting by Martha

