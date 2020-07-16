Quiltmaker’s Fabric Issue!

Fabric. We love it, don’t we? The colors, the textures, the inspiration it offers—it is all just delicious. In the September/October issue of Quiltmaker magazine, I wanted you to not only be inspired by the quilts and patterns within, but also think about the fabric used to make the quilts.

The September/October issue of Quiltmaker hits newsstands July 29th.

Behind the Bolt is a special feature in this issue that focuses on four international fabric designers. It delves into their backgrounds, what their work is like, and how they do what they do. Each feature is paired with a quilt using their fabrics. Get ready to look at fabric in a different way—through the eyes of the people creating it.

First up is Elle Gager, a young designer at the famous Liberty of London. Can you imagine being surrounded by gorgeous Liberty fabrics all day, every day?

The quilt pattern that accompanies Elle’s interview is Summer Crossing by Jessica Dayon using Summer House by Liberty of London, distributed by Riley Blake.

Gerri Robinson is giving reproduction fabrics an updated look. Her pattern Petite Paniers is deceptively easy, yet it looks intricate!

Petite Paniers by Gerri Robinson uses a panel from her new fabric collection Tranquility for Riley Blake Designs.

Tone Finanger is a designer from Norway. Her adorable patterns and delicate fabrics are sweet and serene. She gives us a glimpse into “Tilda”—the whimsical world she created.

Behind the Bolt gives a glimpse into the world of Tone Finanger and Tilda.

Finally, Karen Gibbs from Banyan Batiks is revolutionizing batik design. Her quilt Loud Lipstick is perfect for the makeup lover in your life.

Loud Lipstick by Karen Gibbs, quilted by Barb Wolfe.

Of course, October means Halloween, my favorite holiday. We have four spooktacular quilt designs that give a nod to this holiday season. We also have patterns that range from quick and easy, to more challenging, and even a design that just looks like it took a long time. Twelve designs in total are here to inspire and entice. We hope you enjoy it!

Happy quilting!

Tracy

