First Look: Quiltmaker July/August 2022

The Color Issue

The idea for this issue has been in my brain for two years. It was stuck there because I couldn’t figure out how to pull it off. How do you get quilts in a ROYGBIV theme, one color for each designer? Would I get all red and blue designs? Would designers want to make another color if I selected their design?

Finally, I realized that I should ask a handful of designers if they were interested in creating something for this issue. I asked someone to submit—I knew exactly which color she would choose. She said yes and she asked another designer to submit a design. That started the ball rolling on this special issue in which this rainbow of quilts was by invitation only. Every single designer said yes! Not only that, almost every person chose the color that I thought they would choose—it worked out perfectly! The Color Issue of Quiltmaker magazine was born!

Jen Daly surprised me when she chose red. She often uses chambray for her background fabric, and I thought for sure she would choose blue. Gingham Granny couldn’t be sweeter to start off our spectrum.

Gingham Granny by Jen Daly. Fabric: Bee Cross Stitch by Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs.

Teri Lucas was the first to say yes with Orange You Glad, her beautiful Lone Star quilt. The Lone Star is a favorite quilt pattern for Teri, and we love the pops of purple to add interest.

Orange you Glad by Teri Lucas. Fabric: Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics.

Brandy Maslowski chose yellow immediately and designed When Life Gives You Lemons.

When Life Gives You Lemons by Brandy Maslowski. Quilted by Manon Hunt. Fabric: Toscana by Northcott.

I was so surprised by Vintage Dishware by Natalie Crabtree. I recently finished making a Dresden Plate quilt and I love this scrappy and elevated design Natalie created.

Vintage Dishware by Natalie Crabtree. Quilted by Stephanie Crabtree. Fabric: Natalie used fabrics from her personal collection.

I was a little bit surprised when Abigail Dolinger chose blue—though she often chooses the fabric early in the design process and she loved this fabric collection. Blueberry Hill is a classic blue and white quilt we are sure you will want to make.

Blueberry Hill by Abigail Dolinger. Fabric: Blue Jubilee by Jean Plout for Blank Quilting.

Soar by Geraldine Wilkins, what can I say? I was stunned by its beauty. She chose a lovely indigo batik for the background that makes all the other colors pop. What a bold quilt pattern!

Soar by Geraldine Wilkins. Fabric: Assorted Foundations by Island Batik.

Ramona Sorensen chose purple—not surprising to anyone who knows her. Grape Soda is a classic design made in modern fabrics that will look great in any color combination.

Grape Soda by Ramona Sorensen. Fabric: Ramona used fabrics from her personal collection.

Charisma Horton responded immediately to my email with “Can I have rainbow?” I knew she would choose that color palette and she knocked it out of the park with Over the Rainbow—it is perfectly Charisma.

Over the Rainbow by Charisma Horton. Fabric: Cotton Couture by Michael Miller Fabrics.

I can go on and on about how much fun I had putting this issue together for you. It is an issue that I am so very proud of, and I hope you enjoy it too!

Happy Quilting!

Tracy