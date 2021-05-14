First Look: Quiltmaker July/August 2021

I’d like to begin with a celebration.

This is a tiny glimpse into the last (nearly) 40 years of Quiltmaker magazine.

This issue marks Quiltmaker magazine’s 200th issue. Our magazine has evolved over the years, but it remains a steadfast part of the quilting community. What an amazing accomplishment by all of the talented people who have worked on this publication over the course of 39 years, with a very special thanks to our founder, Bonnie Lehman. I feel humbled to walk in the footsteps of the editors who have come before me and consider it a privilege to work on Quiltmaker magazine.

Now on to this issue.

Last summer, I went on a spur of the moment camping trip. We went with friends who spend every weekend of the summer camping, so we didn’t need much. We drove up to Poudre Canyon on a sizzling hot Friday and every campground was full, so we ended up camping higher up in the mountains, off the beaten path. After months of being couped up in our apartment, it was nice to be outdoors and spend time with friends in the only way that was considered safe. It was blissful. Spending time unplugged from my phone, in nature was a delight.

That’s where I got the idea for this issue. With the popularity of “glamping”, RVing, and outdoor activities in general, I wondered what my designers would come up with when given this theme. They did not disappoint.

Jen Daly submitted so many designs, I couldn’t decide. I ended up choosing two fantastic quilt patterns that we call At the Lake. Choose to make the wall hanging or the pillow—or both. They are perfect to decorate your home for the summer, or your cabin.

At the Lake is two patterns in one, designed and made by Jen Daly using Bella Solids by Moda.

Charisma Horton is back with Tenting It, an adorable quilt pattern that features tents, a campfire, and a forest of trees under the stars. Reed Johnson made a similar camp scene with his quilt Camp Camden, named after his nephew. I chose this one because of the adorable canoe and the different techniques used.

Two quilts with similar camping styles but using very different techniques to make them. You are sure to find the method you prefer.

Teri Lucas joins us to show us a fun way to practice your free motion quilting skills. Memories of Summer Camp are letters to a daughter at camp. With this pattern, you recreate a piece of lined paper in cloth, then fill in the paper with your personal “letter.” How fun!

Quilt a letter with Teri’s inspiration. Free motion handwriting is fun!

Special shout out to If You’ve Got It by Cathey Laird. We loved this quilt so much and we know you will too! How can you resist these adorable bathing suit clad bodies?

If You’ve Got It by Cathey Laird features Banyan Dot Necessities, Ketan and Banyan Classics all by Banyan Batiks

• Download the templates, quilting motifs, and appliqué patterns for this issue.

• Download the Tulips Together Quilting motif.

Please note that our Basic Lessons that are usually found in the back of the magazine are moving online so we can make room for more exciting content and patterns. If you need to reference a technique, they can be found at www.quiltingdaily.com/quiltmaker-january-february-2021/ .

*header image: Shore to Peaks by Laureen Smith features 1895 Watercolors by Hoffman

Happy Quilting!

Tracy