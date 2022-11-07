Quilting Shortcuts to Help You Cut Corners

As quilters, we often find ourselves searching for quick and easy quilting shortcuts. But you don’t necessarily need a rotary cutter or a pair of scissors to cut corners. Maybe you get excited when you discover an easier or more accurate way to piece your quilts. Perhaps it’s a new technique, a new tool, or simply a shortcut that makes your quilting time more enjoyable. That’s how I like to cut corners.

Let’s check out four quilting shortcuts every quilter can use.

1. Making Four-Patches

If you’re cutting units from bands to make Four-Patches, there are quilting shortcuts that can help speed up the assembly process; this is my favorite.

Lining up the bands.

After making the bands and pressing the seams to the darker prints, align two bands with the right sides together and the darker fabrics on opposite sides, and nest the seams.

Cutting the bands into pairs to take to the sewing machine.

Now cut the bands. Since you’re cutting them in pairs, the edges are lined up, intersections are nested, and you are ready to take them to the sewing machine to stitch together.

Remove a couple of stitches before pressing. “Spin” the seams by pressing toward the darker fabrics.

After sewing, take a couple of stitches out at the intersection—and then “spin” the direction of the final seams toward the darker prints as you press the Four-Patches. This will help them to lie flat.

2. Marking Rulers

We are often asked for quilting shortcuts from quilters who don’t like using ⅛” increments. Yes, seeing those marks on some quilting rulers can be difficult. But I hate to tell you, this is a math thing in quilting; many patterns require patches that end in eighths of inches (especially those with triangles).

Aligning vinyl tape along the 2⅞” measurement on ruler.

So…if you want to stop cutting and trimming oversized patches, here is a trick you’ll love. I use Cutting Edge vinyl tape to mark the appropriate cutting line on my rulers.

Butting up the tape on the ruler with the fabric edge.

The tape will butt up right next to the cut edge of my fabric. I never have to worry about the consistency of my cuts and whether I’m on the correct cutting line. It is also easy to apply and reusable.

3. Stitch-and-Flip Corners

Are your stitch-and-flip corners looking a little wonky? So were mine before a co-worker shared her secrets about this technique with me.

Stitch beside the marked diagonal line.

When you’re ready to stitch the diagonal seam, the first trick is not to sew directly on the marked line. Instead, sew next to it—on the side that will be trimmed off. This helps accommodate the thickness of the thread.

BEFORE trimming, fold the corner over, align the three corners, and press.

Then, before you do any trimming, take the unit to your ironing station, gently fold back the corner that will form the triangle, and align it with the fabrics at the corner — then press.

Now open the corner back out to trim.

This ensures a nice, square corner. Now open that corner back out and trim as usual. Re-press, if needed.

4. Chain Piecing and Leaders and Enders

I hope you’re chain piecing whenever you can. Lining up all your patches and zipping through them like cars on the assembly line is an efficient way to get you to the finish line. Plus, it will save thread. But when you begin, does your fabric jam into the needle plate? Or maybe your thread makes a nest on the back side?

Starting my sewing with a pair of black and white patches for the leader and ending with another pair for the ender.

There are a couple of ways I avoid this. First, I make sure the single-hole needle plate is in place. Then I start my chain with a “leader.” A “leader” is a small scrap of fabric used at the beginning of your chain piecing. At the end of the chain, do the same with another patch for the “ender.”

These leader/ender Four-Patches will soon be a part of another quilt!

Even better, why not keep pairs of leader/ender patches at your sewing machine and use them to make units? It’s a great way to use up lots of scrappy patches and assemble another quilt top—at the same time. What could be more efficient!

How do you like to cut corners? Let us know in the comments below!

Eileen