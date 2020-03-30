Quilting Magic: Tricks for Disappearing Blocks

Have you mastered Four-Patches, Nine-Patches, and Pinwheels? Then watch closely as we make these simple blocks…disappear!

Quilts made with disappearing blocks are intriguing—and oh-so-fun! But just what are they and how are they made?

A disappearing block starts with a fairly simple block. By carefully slicing it into sections and rearranging those sections, you can magically give the block an entirely new look.

Now gather ‘round as we demonstrate the clever tricks for transforming your blocks!

Let’s start with a simple Four-Patch:

Behold! The meek Four-Patch

Make a couple of slices horizontally and vertically…

Look away as we cut…

Now rearrange the cut sections and sew them together.

…a little razzle-dazzle…

And the magic word!

Abracadabra!

Why not transform a humble Nine-Patch?

From ordinary…

With just two simple cuts and a couple of rotations.

…to extraordinary!

Use your magical rotary cutter and an easy, breezy Pinwheel block.

…plus a little slight of hand…

And just look at some the many arrangements that are possible!

Stars!

Grecian Squares!

Churn Dashes!

Arrows!

These examples are all made with 5” charm squares in black and white prints. Imagine the fun you can have with an array of colorful prints and batiks!

Want to see more? Check out our Pre-Cut Friendly Magic Block Quilt Patterns ebook.

9 patterns of illusion—all from pre-cuts

In addition to more detailed instructions for these disappearing blocks and a few disappearing block quilts, we’ve included some spectacular projects with secondary designs, hypnotic blocks, fancy color-play, mysterious floating blocks, and more.

Amaze your friends and family with the spectacular quilts you can create! Grab your magic rotary cutter—it’s time to perform a few illusions!

Happy Quilting!

Eileen

P.S. We’re not done yet! Look for the May/June 2020 issue of Love of Quilting out soon! We have a few more tricks up our sleeves.

