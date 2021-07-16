Happy Holidays all year long! It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this Quilting Holiday Projects online course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.
In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects:
- An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt
- Jester Stockings
- Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags
- Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters
- Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings
- Christmas Cozy Quilt
Plus two bonus patterns!
- Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern
- Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt
Sign up today! Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop starts on 8/27/2021 and runs through 9/24/2021. Registration ends on 9/10/2021. Save $5 when you register early with code: HOLIDAY5 – expires 8/27.
Included with QDTV
Digital Products
Included with QDTV
Digital Products
Quiltmaker’s Block Network Season 2: Episodes 1-26 Video Download
Included with QDTV
Digital Products