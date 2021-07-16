Happy Holidays all year long! It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this Quilting Holiday Projects online course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.

The Christmas Cozy Quilt pattern and instructions are included in this workshop!

In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects:

An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt

Jester Stockings

Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags

Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters

Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings

Christmas Cozy Quilt

This Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt will be perfect under any tree!

From mini stocking gift tags and wine glass coasters to Jester stockings, this workshop will give you plenty of gift ideas for this Christmas season.

Plus two bonus patterns!

Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern

Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt

As a bonus, you’ll get this Yuletide Wreath quilt pattern when you sign up for the workshop!

Sign up today! Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop starts on 8/27/2021 and runs through 9/24/2021. Registration ends on 9/10/2021. Save $5 when you register early with code: HOLIDAY5 – expires 8/27.