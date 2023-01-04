Quilting Hacks: Dollar Store Challenge Round 4

Quilting Hacks from Gigi Levsen, Editor

Hack #1

I’m pretty happy with my quilting equipment and techniques, so it really was a challenge to find something at the dollar store that could improve my quilting process! When I saw this sponge holder, however, I thought it might be useful for taming my long binding strip as I sew it to a quilt sandwich, rather than let it trail off, and get tangled or creased in an unhelpful way.

It turns out that my sewing table is *exactly* the right width to accommodate the suction cups. I wrap my binding strip around the curved holder and it keeps nicely situated and in good shape until it’s time to go under the presser foot.

Quilting Hacks from Vanessa Lyman, Executive Producer

Hack #1

OK, this was a stretch—literally! I saw this Slinky at the dollar store and thought, ‘I wonder what could I do with THAT in the sewing room?’

I stretched it out and tried it as a pattern filing system with mixed success (a little too flimsy with those paper print-outs). As a ruler holder, it worked out not too bad! Not sure what else I can use it for, but I’m determined to get creative!

Hack #2

This was originally a tip from a “Love of Quilting” TV viewer! These hooks that you can adhere to pretty much any surface can obviously be adhered to your sewing machine.

And I gotta say, having a pair of snips always hanging from my sewing machine has been fantastic. It’s the small things that make a difference!

Take the Challenge with Us!

We challenge you to make your own dollar store quilting hacks, get organized with dollar store products, find a new tool, etc.! If you take the Dollar Store Challenge, make sure to email us a picture and description of your project (to [email protected]) and you could be featured on the Quilting Daily website or social channels. We can’t wait to see what you make!