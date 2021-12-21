Quilting Daily’s Top 5 Quilting Patterns of 2021

The end of the year is approaching – we see you lurking over there 2022! That means it’s time for all of those fun and interesting end-of-year retrospectives. At Quilting Daily, we love looking back over the previous year of quilting to see what resonated with our audience and what some of our top performers were, particularly when it comes to quilting patterns. With all the beautiful quilting patterns available in our store we’re always curious which ones rise to the top. This year was a lovely cornucopia of beautiful fabrics and techniques that made your hearts patter with excitement and made ours flow over with gratitude and inspiration. Here are the top 5 selling quilting patterns of 2021. We wonder what 2022 has in store for us!

#1. Warmth of Our Stars

Featured in the Warmth of Our Stars Quilt Along, this stellar quilt designed by Scott Flanigan, quickly rose to fame. It features classic blocks with pre-cut flannel fabrics. Everyone loved quilting some coziness and how simple and fun this quilt is to construct. We can see why this won the top spot!

#2 Scrap Lattice

Scrap Lattice by Heather Kojan

This modern quilt by Heather Kojan is a beautiful way to showcase your fabrics and put that stubborn stash to use. We know that you love a good stash buster, and this one truly takes the cake.

#3 Libby’s Log Cabin

A quilting tradition in every sense of the word, Libby’s Log Cabin came in #3 and we can see why. It’s absolutely gorgeous and created by Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting co-founder, Marianne Fons. She combined two of her favorite traditional blocks in this throw-Log Cabin and Variable Star, with red print for the stars to make them stand out on the scrappy background, and the result is a traditional quilty dreamscape.

#4 Any Witch Way

Any Witch Way by Marilyn Lidstrom Larson

This fun, festive, and spooky creation is sure to add Halloween whimsy to your home. These witches are anything but scary on this 24″ x 24″ wall quilt. Their hats entwine in the friendliest way at the quilt center. The easy fusible applique features matching blanket stitching. This quilt is sure to become a spooktacular favorite!

#5 America the Beautiful

Coming in at #5 and inspired by the song “America the Beautiful”, this 45″ x 61½” throw celebrates the richness and grandeur of our country. Make this throw or lap quilt for your home or as a gift for your favorite veteran in honor of their service to the USA.

These were our top-selling quilting patterns of 2021 and we’re inspired by each of them. What was your favorite quilt pattern of 2021?