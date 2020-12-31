Quilting Daily TV: What to Binge on Your Holiday

One of the greatest things about being a video producer for Quilting Daily is creating content for Quilting Daily TV. This video subscription is full of hundreds of entertaining and informative quilting content no matter your skill level. A lot of us have time off for the holidays, so if you are looking to improve your sewing and quilting skills, I have some binge-watching recommendations for you!

Both Love of Quilting TV and Quilting Arts TV are included in the Quilting Daily TV subscription. Totally worth the binge, but not a quick one!

If you have the time, I highly recommend binging the two PBS series included in the video subscription, Love of Quilting TV and Quilting Arts TV. This might take you a while because Love of Quilting TV has 36 seasons with over 470 episodes to enjoy. While Quilting Arts TV has 26 seasons and over 330 episodes that with expand your creative mind.

With only 6 episodes in season 1, you’ll binge through the My Quilt Style series in no time at all!

If you are looking for a much quicker binge-watching experience and figuring out your quilt style sounds good t you, then I recommend the My Quilt Style series, season 1. This six-episode season will help quilter’s explore the quilt designer within themselves. We have challenged two amazing quilt designers to choose 3 of their favorite quilt patterns from Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting Magazine and McCall’s Quilting Magazine and redesign the quilts in their style. Original Quilt Patterns included with the series.

Quilt It! The Longarm Quilting Show if a perfect binge for all you longarm quilters out there!

Looking to get inspired or improve you longarm quilting skills? Quilt It! The Longarm Quilting Show will do just that! This award-winning series features everyday quilters showing you the ins and outs of quilting by machine. Learn how to compliment your quilt top with machine quilting, tips for keeping your longarm in peak shape, thread, rulers and more. We’ll have you “quilting it” in no time with this informative content from quilters like you.

Tula’s House will take you inside the mind and studio of Tula Pink.

For all you reality show junkies, the series Tula’s House is right up your ally. This is a 12-part video series where Tula connects with the modern quilter and sewist and inspires all skill levels. In this series you’ll get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Tula’s Kansas City studio, watch Tula design her fabric line, Eden, from A to Z, and learn how Tula takes her concepts from sketch to fabric. Tula opens the doors to her studio to share her life, her inspirations and creative process

If you don’t have a video subscription to Quilting Daily TV, now is the perfect time to join!