Quilting Arts TV: Episode 2801—Imagery

Welcome to the new season of Quilting Arts TV. This season’s first episode is about imagery.

Projects featured in this episode:

First, Karol Kusmaul creates an improvisational collage composition. She demonstrates how to use compositional guidelines to create an effective portrait quilt, creating balance and interest with color and value. Then, Sue King shows how to make enhanced cyanotypes. Learn the difference between wet and dry cyanotypes and how to enhance them with free-motion stitching. Sue also shows how to add photographic images, beading, and more to create innovative artwork.

IMAGE AT TOP: Artwork by Sue King