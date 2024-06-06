First Look: Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2024

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

The theme of the Summer issue of Quilting Arts Magazine is ‘The Bounty of Nature’ and it is full of opportunities to think about how nature informs our craft—from creating homegrown quilts that celebrate the bounty of food in our communities, to making your own resists from common ingredients for dye painting, to hunting and gathering scraps for tiny house quilts—options abound.

A detail of Susan Price’s quilt “Red Bird and Berries” from the gallery of Reader Challenge Invitational quilts graces the cover of the Summer issue.

This is not the first time we’ve featured the work of Susan Price in Quilting Arts Magazine. She is a prolific and talented artist and we’re so happy to include her work whenever we can. Check out my interview with Susan here.

Interview with Quilting Arts Summer cover artist Susan Price

We selected Susan’s quilt for the cover because it so artistically captures the issue’s theme of celebrating nature. Susan uses so many techniques in this quilt including cyanotype printing, shibori dyeing in indigo, printing with a Thermofax screen, and overdyeing to alter the fabric plus she added machine and hand quilting, embellishment with beads, and appliqué. All of these processes balance so well in this well-designed piece.

Her full quilt is below and is included in the gallery of Reader Challenge Invitational quilts.

“Red Bird and Berries” • Susan Price • 18″ x 18″

Extra Quilts to Enjoy

Sometimes, we run out space in the pages of Quilting Arts to include all of the quilt images we wish so we’d like to share them with you here, when we can, plus talk about these fabulous quilters and their techniques. The following photos are only shown here as an extra online bonus—but these artists all share more of their work and details of their techniques in the Summer issue!

“By the Seaside” • Cindy Lohbeck • 37 1/2″ x 30 1/2″

Cindy Lohbeck shares her fascinating and accessible techniques for mixing pastes of vegetable dextrins and using them as resists on fabric. She then dye-paints the fabric and uses it to create her very personal work.

“Table Leaf #1” • Eleanor Levie • 15″ x 57 1/2″ “Table Leaf #2” • Eleanor Levie • 15 1/2″ x 57″

Eleanor Levie is an artist, teacher, author, and punster! She shares her charming and whimsical technique for creating Skinny Quilts which can hang on a wall or be used a table topper—like her “Table Leaf” quilts here. Get it? (Eleanor shares her love of puns in the titles of all of the quilts we feature with the article.)

“Tree Rings” • Diana S. Fox • 30″ x 40″

Diana S. Fox takes an artful improv direction to create her quilts inspired by the rings one can see when a tree is sliced across. She makes many, many tree ring units in a variety of sizes and combines them in creative ways as wall art and assemblages.

So Much More

We hope you will be delighted by the many other inspiring articles in this issue including Kestrel Michaud’s lesson on how value makes all the difference in successful quilts, how Lisa Thorpe combines foundation piecing and improv quilting with inspired results, and a twofer from Julie Garcia—a tutorial on how to paint stunning sky fabrics for your next landscape quilt (see a sample at the top of this page) plus she’s “In The Spotlight” with a selection of her own magnificent landscape quilts.

Sharon Emerson, also “In The Spotlight,” shares her charming bird quilts and their idiomatic titles. You might laugh out loud. And don’t miss the Reader Challenge gallery of “Farm to Table” quilts—food for thought, indeed!

Dive Into Quilting Arts Magazine today!

This is only a sampling of what you have in store in the pages of Quilting Arts. But the real question is, what will you do with all this inspiration? We hope you share it with our community! We’d love to see more readers submit their work to reader challenges and share their talent with others. Stay tuned for an artistic journey that will inspire and captivate your inner artist. Click here to get your copy of Quilting Arts Summer 2024! And don’t forget to share your thoughts on this issue with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Quilt on!

Kristine

IMAGE AT TOP: Painted sky fabric (detail) by Julie Garcia.