Quilting Arts Magazine Summer 2021

Editor’s Note

These last few weeks I’ve been thinking a lot about black gold… also known as compost.

It is growing season in the northern hemisphere, and on any given day you’ll find me knee deep in my garden – weeding, planting, or just admiring the tiny plot that feeds my family and provides a bounty of flowers all season long. This year our raised beds needed to be rebuilt before we planted, and I am making many trips with the wheelbarrow to the compost piles to amend the soil. Adding nutrients and organic matter to the tired dirt works like magic. Within weeks, those beds will be full of happy seedlings and the hard work will pay off.

So what does composting have to do with quilting? Simple – before it becomes valuable in the garden, compost is the decomposed detritus of daily life: leftovers from the kitchen, garden, and yard. Dried leaves, potato peels, chipped tree limbs, and even cow manure can be composted. Quite simply, it is scraps.

Donalee Kennedy has found lots of uses for the bits of leftover studio scraps in her artwork.

As artists who work with fabric, thread, dye, and a long list of various art supplies know, we all have scraps, no matter how well we plan. All those leftovers may sit on a shelf or in a bin somewhere in your studio as they do in mine. This issue of Quilting Arts has many ideas for featuring those bits instead of hiding or discarding them.

Beth Schillig dyes socks on QATV, using up leftovers along the way.

For instance, what do you do with leftover dye? In the past, I’ve either saved it and promptly forgotten to use it up before it lost its potency, or randomly overdyed fabrics and clean-up cloths. Some of them were pretty, others – not so much. But check out Beth Schillig’s answer to the leftover dye conundrum. She makes coordinating labels for her quilts, and gorgeous socks to sell, gift, or share. Nothing goes to waste! Beth demonstrated this technique on Quilting Arts TV as well, and it reminded me of Girl Scout camp, dyeing t-shirts around the campfire.

Beneath this swirling pattern of threadwork you’ll find scraps of threads, bits of yarn, and trimmings of fabrics pictured above. Once the stabilizer is washed away, there will be an amazing piece of fiber fusion. Check out Donalee Kennedy’s article for more stitching and ideas.

How about those small lengths of shimmering threads, silk ribbons, and colorful bits and bobs that are gathering dust in your studio? How would you convert those to “black gold” to enrich your art? Three options are explored in the following pages.

Have you heard of Snippet Scrolls? Check out Ana Buzzalino’s amazing interpretation of this art form.

Ana Buzzalino was inspired to make Snippet Scrolls from fabric scraps, wooden spools, and ephemera. The resulting 3-dimensional objects are gorgeous and unique.

The artwork above and at the top of the page is made with felted wool, trim, and other fibers by Colleen Ansbaugh.

Colleen Ansbaugh fashioned mini landscapes with felted wool, trim, and other fibers. These are pretty enough to frame.

Ever wonder what to do with your soda can holders? How about using them for surface design?

Vivian Zepf goes a step further and literally diverts plastic normally headed for the landfill – the ubiquitous soda can holder – into a useable stencil and interesting component in her art. How cool is that?

Our readers always surprise and delight us with the art they create for the challenges we publish in each issue, and the pincushions featured in the issue are no exception. We asked Frances Holliday Alford to share how she created the pincushions she entered into the challenge made from – you guessed it – leftover scraps. What fun it is to see how these bits of repurposed projects were re-imagined into pincushions!

“Certain Restrictions Do Apply” • 54″ x 62″ • Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi

This quilt honors the many Haitian immigrants who have drowned seeking the freedom to live in the United States. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Of course, this issue of Quilting Arts also features amazing artwork and in-depth profiles. Meet artist and curator Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi and learn about her important work promoting the artistry of African American art quilters.

Karol Kusmaul prepares for her segment on Quilting Arts TV where she shared how the group Cloth in Common works together to create art quilts.

Explore the insightful quilts of Cloth in Common (and friends!) as they explore the concept of community in the time of a pandemic. Browse a sampling of SAQA’s “Light the World” exhibit and consider the impact of “The Remembrance Project” from the SJSA.

I sincerely hope that every page of Quilting Arts brings you joy and insight as you explore work from the amazing world-wide community of art quilters and contributors. As you work your way through studio scraps and find new creative uses for fabric and thread, be sure to share them with us. We may feature your photos next on our “It’s Your Turn” page!

Get More Online

Online Extras From This Issue!

Download your FREE copy of “81 Tips for Free-motion Machine Quilting, Thread Sketching, and Quilting Motifs” featuring content from the Quilting Arts Magazine archives.

View a segment of Quilting Arts TV series 2700 featuring Karol Kusmaul showing artwork from the members of Cloth in Common.

Here’s a sneak peek from Lyric Kinard’s next Jumpstart your Art feature…

Our Summer issue will feature more prompts from Lyric Kinard!

Wouldn’t you love to visit Maria Shell’s cottage studio in Alaska? Here’s another view of her studio – imagine, it’s all off the grid.

A view of Maria’s residence in Alaska

Inside the summer studio surrounded by color and pattern, Maria Shell finds lots of time to design and stitch. Images courtesy of the artist.

Ana Buzzalino’s Snippet Scrolls are amazing!

Check out this blog post for tips for working with scraps.

Our readers mean the world to us and were committed to bringing you the best articles, artwork, and inspiration from around the world!

Best,

Haven’t picked up your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine? Why not subscribe today and have it sent to your door! Each issue is full of beautiful and inspiring art quilts; cutting-edge techniques to add color, texture, and interest to your fiber art; and interviews with today’s top art quilters. Don’t miss an issue – subscribe today!