First Look: QuiltCon Magazine 2024
QuiltCon is just around the corner and I’m sure our partners at the Modern Quilt Guild — and, gosh, the whole city of Raleigh, North Carolina — are busy with myriad ‘punch list’ items. The excitement is palpable and social media is abuzz with attendees, exhibitors, and vendors all sharing their last-minute thoughts and wishes. We’re so proud and happy to be part of this community and ready to share QuiltCon Magazine 2024 with you all — both print and digital editions!
Originally published in Quiltmaker magazine January/February 2021.
Learn More About the Cover Quilt
Check out my interview with cover artist Betsy Vinegrad and learn more about her inspiration and journey with her quilt, Melodeon.
Articles, Galleries, and News
The 2024 issue of QuiltCon Magazine is full of beauty. The galleries feature quilts from the 2024 show—from Featured Speaker Jacquie Gering, The African American Quilt Circle of Durham, and Community Outreach Quilts—all from the Special Exhibits—to some of the show quilts that will be hanging in Raleigh. Perhaps there’s a winner among the group … the Awards Ceremony takes place the evening before the show opens so we don’t know yet either!
It’s so hard to pick but some of our favorite articles include Frances O’Roark Dowell’s profile of Featured Speaker Jacquie Gering, fun facts and stats about the MQG and QuiltCon, a deep dive into Minimalism with Teresa Duryea Wong, an improv technique from Maria Shell, and so much more. Plus, we’d like to give a special shout out to MQG Staffers, whose “First Timer’s Guide to QuiltCon” is also featured in this issue, brimming with tips for everyone, not even just first timers.
Patterns in This Issue
Yes, QuiltCon Magazine is filled with lots of articles, behind-the-scenes peeks at exhibits, and much more. We know you will enjoy all of that—but the quilts and patterns that make up a large portion of the magazine are breathtaking and we hope you agree. I can’t decide which one I want to make first!
Absent by Tracy J. Hickey is a no-curves, pieced example of the classic clamshell pattern with a hidden message.
Quota by Andrea Deal is a bold and intricate-looking design; don’t be intimidated, though … this beauty is suitable for Confident Beginners and beyond.
Melodeon by Betsy Vinegrad is a stunning foundation paper-pieced quilt that is as sophisticated as it is beautiful.
Einstein Tessellation by Fran Scher is a tessellating, foundation paper-pieced quilt composed of one repeating shape inspired by the work of a mathematician.
Fans of the equilateral triangle will love Hoi Polloi by Kamie Grangroth, a piece-maker’s dream.
Stellar by Maureen A. Logan is a beautiful and richly balanced foundation paper-pieced design. The repeating colors just draw your eye through the quilt.
Reflect by Melissa Marginet is a complex-looking design with a ‘secret’—it is easy to construct by sub-cutting half-square triangle units. The pattern shows you how!
Sashiko by Stacey Day evokes the sashiko style of needlework in large scale to create a bed-size quilt.
Vibe by Nicole Neblett originally appeared in QuiltCon Together Magazine 2021 — we loved it so much, we thought you would like seeing it again, too!
Dive Into the Issue for More Quilting Magic
This is only a sampling of what we have in store for you in the pages of QuiltCon Magazine — both print and digital editions! But the real question is, what will you do with all this inspiration? I hope you share it with our community! Don’t forget to share your thoughts on the issue with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below. Happy quilting and see you at QuiltCon!
Best wishes,
Kristine
Managing Editor of QuiltCon Magazine
