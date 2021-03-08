Quilting Arts Magazine: New and Improved and 20 Years in the Making

If you haven’t heard, Quilting Arts Magazine is better than ever! And we’re kicking off the new and improved version of this exceptional publication with our Quilting Arts Spring Issue. Dedicated to promoting the artistic aspect of quilting through highlighting the amazing artistry achievable only with fabric and thread, we have been pioneering the art quilting landscape for 20 years. And in honor of our 20th anniversary, we’re expanding our Quilting Arts content to include even more quilting inspiration! Check out our Spring Issue here.

In 2001, Quilting Arts Magazine premiered as the leading resource for art quilters from around the globe. From the very first issue, this magazine blazed the trail for those eager to explore contemporary art through fiber. The vision of this publication has always been to promote the art of quilting through the use of unique surface design, over-the-top embellishment, inventive stitching, and impeccable design. It’s role in the quilt world is to blur the boundaries between fine art and art quilting – a task that is monumental, and always at the forefront of every issue.

20 years of articles, techniques, and interviews means that it might be tough to find the article you’re looking for. Pro tip: We’ve compiled a free download of every article published since 2001 for your searching convenience in our Cumulative Index.

Quilting Arts Magazine is unique – its singular focus on the creative process and commitment to experimentation sets it apart from other publications. Because of this vision, celebrated quilt artists share their award-winning work on its pages. Professional art quilters and instructors are valued contributors. And the community of devoted Quilting Arts readers includes everyone – from novices and emerging artists who are building their skills, to professionals – they all love Quilting Arts!



We’re excited to announce some big changes that coincide with the 20th anniversary of Quilting Arts. These changes represent our continued commitment to innovation, inspiration, and quality – all on the pages of Quilting Arts Magazine. We’re investing in Quilting Arts, and trust that our readers will love the results!

“Unbridled Sea Horses” – 40″ x 56″ – Lorraine Turner

Here’s what you can expect to see in the coming months:

More Content We believe that bigger is better. Starting with our Spring 2021 magazine, Quilting Arts is expanding its size. That means there will be more articles about exhibitions; deeper profiles of quilt artists; additional pages devoted to our gallery section; and further exploration of surface design techniques. There will also be additional online content for every issue. All of these changes are possible because of an increased investment in our brand.

Subscription Changes We believe in excellence. Creating the best content for our subscribers requires a commitment to the highest standards. Starting with our Spring 2021 magazine, Quilting Arts will be produced quarterly – four issues yearly. This change will allow for more editorial time to write in-depth articles, gather and publish supporting online content, and create more products and opportunities for the art quilting community.

Commitment to Readers We believe our readers and customers come first. Everything our team produces is made with the art quilt enthusiast in mind. We are excited to bring you the best possible magazine, podcast, videos, and more. We are committed to creating content that help you, our readers, meet your own artistic goals.

Reaching our 20th anniversary is a big milestone and we can’t wait to celebrate with our readers! Learn more about Quilting Arts Magazine as well as the entire Quilting Arts community and offerings here and happy art quilting!