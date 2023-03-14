In recent years, quilting and fashion have become increasingly intertwined. And this union of craft and style was perhaps most evident at the RAXXY show during Milan Fashion Week 2023! The Chinese luxury brand, known for its down jackets and innovative design technology, presented a stunning collection that fused ancient Chinese culture with quilted, futuristic designs.

Math and Fashion

Like many of our favorite quilt designers, the designer of RAXXY’s Fall/Winter ‘23-‘24 collection, William Shen, is a true math wiz. Believe it or not, he’s won every single mathematics competition he’s ever entered! So it comes as no surprise that math was heavily featured in his designs. Specifically, Shen’s wearable quilts were heavily influenced by fractal geometry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

Fractal geometry deals with the mathematical study of patterns that repeat at different scales, and this concept is evident in Shen’s designs. As many know, quilting is not just an art form — it’s also a math exercise. Quilters rely on a range of mathematical concepts and techniques to bring their vision to life. Just look at the work that goes into tackling triangles alone!

Repeating, Organic Forms

In the RAXXY show, Shen used repeating, natural geometric forms inspired by Chinese tradition — like the repetition on the trunk of a bamboo tree — to create soft, three-dimensional objects with a distinctive sculptural appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

By drawing up organically occurring fractals, Shen creates a sense of order and coherence in the intricate garments while simultaneously imbuing them with an organic quality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

Quilting math also involves concepts like symmetry, tessellations, and topology. Topology deals with the study of geometric properties that remain invariant under certain transformations, such as stretching, bending, or twisting.

Shen’s use of topological concepts can be seen in the way he uses geometric shapes and angles. These angles are transformed, repeated, and combined, resulting in both new and complex structures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

His designs are not limited to traditional two-dimensional clothing structures, but rather use a 3D block system to create unique shapes and silhouettes. The harmonious geometric architecture of his designs reflects the topological concepts that underlie them.

Celebrating a Rich Textile Design History

All in all, it’s exciting to see quilted designs on the runway — on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, no less! Quilting and fashion design share many similarities, including the use of geometric shapes, fractions, and angles to create unique designs. Both also require an understanding of fabric properties and how they interact with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

In recent years, quilting has influenced the fashion industry, with designers incorporating quilted fabrics and patterns into their collections. But Shen’s use of sculptural block structures, geometric patterns, and the intricate interplay of textures and colors is perhaps that greatest testament to quilting’s influence over fashion to date!

Quilted Fashion is Here to Stay

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, quilting will remain an important aspect of the design process for any collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAXXY (@christopherraxxy_official)

From the careful calculation of fabric needs to the intricate use of shapes and patterns, the principles of quilting have much to offer the world of fashion. Our team at Quilting Daily is excited to see designers like William Shen leading the way in exploring these possibilities.