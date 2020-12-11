A Quilted Tree Skirt Roundup for a Quilty Christmas

If you’re still looking for the perfect finishing touch to your holiday home decor or if you still haven’t settled on the ideal handcrafted holiday gift for that special someone on your list, than a tree skirt may be just the ticket! Tree skirts are the perfect way to add a touch of homemade whimsy and they’re a quick project that you can still finish in just the nick of time. Check out a few of Tracy’s favorite tree skirt patterns below from the December 2018 issue of McCalls Quilting. Happy skirting!

Once upon a time, when I was a fledgling quilter I made a quilted tree skirt to go under my tree. I chose a silly novelty print that features cows wearing Santa hats. What can I say? It was the 90’s and we didn’t have a lot to choose from back then! Luckily it wasn’t the only fabric I used; there was plenty of red and green to go with it.

Cows aside, to this day it is still one of my favorite projects. I ran out of time (of course!) so it isn’t quilted very much. I always meant to go back and add more quilting to accent the diamond shapes. It is lovely and it graces my tree every year. If you haven’t made a Christmas tree skirt, I must say that it is an enjoyable and very quick project. After seeing the cover of the December issue of McCall’s Quilting, I thought I would share a few of the tree skirt patterns we have at Quilting Daily to inspire your holiday decorating! First up is Glitter Blossom, our cover girl from McCall’s…

This lovely medallion radiates warmth and simply sparkles! Who needs presents under the tree?

If traditional designs are your thing, you will love Merry Baskets! This traditional basket block is set on-point and creates a secondary star pattern.

This classic design is sure to become a family heirloom.

Have you found a spectacular Christmas border print that you just love? The Hexagon Tree Skirt pattern is the perfect pattern to feature those festive prints!

This tree skirt pattern shows off holiday border prints perfectly!

Are you looking for a challenging design? Then the Under The Tree quilt pattern is for you. This LeMoyne Star block design is a lovely tree skirt pattern by Diane Tomlinson.

A classic block makes for a stunning design you are sure to enjoy for years to come.

No matter which design you like, making your own quilted Christmas tree skirt is a relatively easy project that will make you smile each year as you decorate for the holidays.

For more easy projects and holiday decor as we roll into the holidays make sure to check out the Easy Gifts or Holiday Decor section of our Holiday Gift Guide! Fill your home with festive cheer and find quick and easy patterns that you can work up in a weekend!

Happy Quilting,

Tracy