Quilted Graduation Gifts: Our Top 7 Patterns for New Grads

Graduating from high school or college is a major milestone in life! It marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new one. So for those who have a special graduate in their lives, finding the perfect gift can be a daunting task. You want something that’s thoughtful, practical, and unique — something that will celebrate their accomplishments and help them navigate the exciting new chapter ahead. And that’s where these awesome quilted graduation gifts come in handy!

Our team put our heads together and compiled a list of projects (and patterns to make them) that we think any high school or college graduate will love. From a yoga mat bag for the grad who loves to meditate to an adorable clutch for the student who’s always on the go, these quilted graduation gifts are sure to please. So grab some fabric in your grad’s favorite color and let’s dive in!

What a fun and exciting time to celebrate in a young person’s life! • skynesher / Signature Collection / via Getty Images

1. Pencil Holder by Gosia Pawlowska

The quilted Pencil Holder by Gosia Pawlowska is a wonderful addition to any graduate’s desk. Made using paper-piecing techniques, this project is perfect for utilizing small and colorful scraps of fabric. It’s a practical and personalized gift guaranteed to make any graduate feel special!

2. Bitty Bags Zippered Pouch by Lis Pridgen

The delightful Bitty Bags Zippered Pouch designed by Lis Pridgen is a fantastic quilted gift idea for new grads. These charming little pouches are not only quick and easy to make, but also highly practical. Plus they can be used for holding small items like makeup, pencils, or even as a coin purse so no grad will have trouble finding a way use it!

3. Angled Clutch by Gosia Pawlowska

Gosia Pawlowska’s Angled Clutch is the perfect personalized gift for any graduating fashionistas! It’s great for carrying a variety of items, from makeup to sewing supplies and everything in between. Plus this project is a great way to use up your fabric scraps, so we’d call this a win-win situation.

4. Gamaguchi Coin Purse from Modern Patchwork, Spring 2015

This Gamaguchi Coin Purse from the Spring 2015 issue of Modern Patchwork Magazine is a sophisticated and stylish gift option for new grads. Both playful and practical with a touch of elegance, this purse is just the the right size to hold a phone and some fun money. So it’s a great accessory for a night out on the town — sure to be a hit with any new graduate!

5. Improv Computer Sleeve by Catherine Redford

Catherine Redford’s Improv Computer Sleeve is a fun and functional project that will help any new grad carry their laptop in style. An added bonus? The design features a closed cover that helps protect against scratches and drop damage! Plus the improvisational pieced panels allow you to easily modify the design to fit any laptop or eReader. So why not make a matching sleeve for yourself, too?

6. Modern Tote by Nicole Maroon

The Modern Tote by Nicole Maroon is just what a new graduate needs to take on their next life adventure. And you can customize the design using the recipient’s favorite so it will be a truly personal gift! With its sturdy construction, this tote is a durable and functional accessory that’s sure to be a hit.

7. Yoga Mat Bag from Easy Quilts Spring ’14

This quilted Yoga Mat Bag from the Spring 2014 issue of Easy Quilts Magazine is a fun and functional gift idea for any graduating yogi. Who wouldn’t want to show up to class ready to meditate with a personalized quilted accessory? What’s even better is this project is super simple so we know you’ll feel zen while stitching it together!

Con-graduations, Grads!

As you can see, we’ve got tons of quilted graduation gifts that are practical, stylish, and oh-sew fun to make. If you’re still not convinced, just try to remember that the effort and care put into a handmade gift will reflect the love and support you have for the graduates in your life. So grab some fabric, download your favorite pattern, and start stitching up a storm! Be sure to share your quilty creations with us on Facebook and Instagram.