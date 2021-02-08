QuiltCon Magazine 2021

Editor’s Note

What a difference a year makes.

Last February in Austin as we were immersed in the outstanding food, live music venues, and amazing quilts at QuiltCon 2020, most of us had no idea how our world would change in a matter of weeks. The halls of the convention center echoed with laughter and fun. There were crowds standing around the award-winning quilts. Quilters sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in workshops. High fives. And hugs. Lots of hugs.

Part of the fun of being at QuiltCon in person is seeing your friends. Last year I made sure to photograph each quilt from the magazine either in the hands of the maker or in front of the quilt hanging in the show.

Although those in-person high fives aren’t happening this year, I’m super excited about the way the Modern Quilt Guild staff has re-imagined QuiltCon 2021 and optimized the event to focus on the best experience possible for everyone involved. Once again, modern quilters are breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries.

Each year, the ribbons for the winning quilts are handmade by quilter Nicole Daskiewicz.

The MQG was the first quilt organization to announce their 2021 event would be entirely online, and that bold decision was critical because it allowed for the planning that culminated in a new concept: QuiltCon Together. From live lectures broadcast throughout the day to hybrid workshops that include recorded video lessons and live Q&As from a long list of talented instructors, attendees will also find so much to do and see. I’m looking forward to taking a class, visiting interactive vendor booths, and most importantly, viewing the online gallery of amazing quilts and choosing my favorites! The MQG has turned this event into an inclusive celebration of the community, making the most of cutting-edge video technology and expanding the reach by allowing for world-wide virtual participation. I am so proud of the work they do!

This year’s workshops will be presented as a hybrid of live and recorded content. Learn more about how the teachers prepared in a fascinating article by Steph Skardal.

This year, QuiltCon Magazine celebrates the modern quilt community with 10 fresh patterns, a gallery of outstanding quilts from the show, and a peek behind the curtain as we learn how designers are inspired, presenters pivoted to creating video classes, and judges viewed the innovative quilts. Our editorial team worked closely with the MQG staff to ensure a wide variety of quilts and articles representing the diverse interests and aesthetic of our community were included.

Blair Stocker contributed an article to QuiltCon Magazine 2021 about creating quilts infused with meaning.

From stitching by hand with Blair Stocker to designing in EQ8 with Christa Watson, to learning about the important work of the Social Justice Sewing Academy, we’ve got it covered. And if life is throwing you a few curves(!) check out Cassandra Beaver’s “Curves Ahead” article for tips and tricks about making the most of this iconic modern shape.

Do you recognize the image on this sock? Read the story about last year’s People’s Choice award “BOB” by Patti Coppock) in QuiltCon 2021 magazine.

To all of the modern quilters who are experiencing QuiltCon for the first time, welcome. And to all QuiltCon returnees, welcome back. This is not ‘business as usual’ in the sense that the format of the experience is vastly different than any show you’ve attended in the past. However, this is an experience like no other that you’ll remember for a lifetime. We are all in this together … QuiltCon Together … and this publication provides a fun and informative souvenir of your journey.

This year’s cover quilt “Fanfold” was made by Carolyn Hadley.

Pushing limits, exploring options, and trying something new are all hallmarks of modern quilters. I can’t wait to see where 2021 leads this organization, and to celebrate the work of its members at future in-person and online events!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor

Top Image: “Flying Carrots” • detail• by Ann Feitelson is one of the many quilts that will be on display at QuiltCon 2021

Don’t miss anything from the show! Order your print edition of QuiltCon Magazine today, or download the digital magazine today for hours of reading, learning, and inspiration.

In This Issue

Along with features about the MQG community, a tour of the Juried Quilt Exhibit, and interviews with the judges, check out these additional articles:

Pivot to Video: The Virtual Shift is Here to Stay | Steph Skardal

Making Meaningful Patchwork | Blair Stocker

Playing with the Process by Christa Watson

Maria Shell describes her unique process for creating gorgeous quilts from a single block.

Blow it Up! Create a Dynamic Quilt from Just One Block | Maria Shell

Curves Ahead | Cassandra Beaver

The Remembrance Project: An Opportunity to Grow and Learn | Sarah Trail and Laura McDowell Hopper

Quilts to Make

This issue features 10 unique quilt patterns from our contributors.

Plus Features, Fabrics, & More!