QuiltCon 2022 Winning Quilts: An Editor’s Perspective

I just returned from Phoenix and have barely unpacked but wanted to share an overview of some of the winning quilts from QuiltCon 2022. What an amazing event! What a joy to share the excitement, drama, and pride of those whose quilts were at the epicenter of the current modern quilt movement. The award ceremony took place on February 16th in front of an excited audience, as well as viewers at home who watched the live stream.
The big winner of this year’s show was made by quilter and Emergency Room physician Hillary Goodwin (@entropyalwayswins) and carries with it her reflection of the year 2020. Hillary’s artist statement reads, “2020: How does one commemorate a horrible year? As a quilter, the answer for me in part was in a quilt. 2020 broke me a bit as a healthcare worker, as a daughter who lost her father, and as a citizen who saw the fabric of her country fray. I designed and paper pieced the eyes as like many I felt transfixed by the events of 2020 stuck at home or working in the ER glued too often to a screen. I appliqued tears to reflect the anguish of the time and hand quilted monotonous 2020s with important issues of the year snuck in.”
QuiltCon award ribbons were again created by Nicole Daksiewicz of modernhandcraft.com. Nicole shared a blog post about her gorgeous ribbons on her website, so be sure to check that out if you are interested in learning more. Suffice it to say that these gorgeous souvenirs earned by the best-of-the-best modern quilters are each individual works of art.
More award ribbons were presented at the opening ceremony by the President of the Modern Quilt Guild, Heather Kinion. Here are some highlights.
From Improv to Applique; Piecing to Handwork; and everything in between… there were so many deserving quilts, so many ribbons, and so many stories at this year’s QuiltCon.
Every year QuiltCon Magazine provides a back-door view of the show and has wonderful photos of many of the quilts. I had a blast playing “scavenger hunt” and photographing the quilts and contributors as well as people watching and checking out the trends.
I hope you enjoy learning more about modern quilting and pick up a copy of QuiltCon Magazine along the way. With 9 patterned quilts from the show (including the 3rd place winner of the Hexagon Challenge) and lots of quilts from the show floor, you’ll be inspired to submit for next year’s show in Atlanta.
Best,
Vivika Hansen DeNegre
Editor
