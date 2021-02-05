QuiltCon 2021 Reimagined

QuiltCon has always been a fantastic show that reflects exciting and fresh trends in the modern quilt world. This year, the MQG will host another gathering of like-minded modern quilters, but instead of meeting in person, we’ll be meeting together for an online experience.

Last February as we were immersed in the outstanding food, live music venues, and amazing quilts at QuiltCon 2020, most of us had no idea how our world would change in a matter of weeks. But lucky for us, the Modern Quilt Guild had a vision for an amazing virtual show that harnesses the energy of the modern quilt movement and will provide an incredible experience for all involved.

I’m excited about the way the Modern Quilt Guild staff has re-imagined QuiltCon Together and optimized the event to focus on the best experience possible for everyone involved. Once again, modern quilters are breaking the rules and pushing the boundaries.

Just a few highlights from QuiltCon 2021:

The quilt show and virtual vendor hall open at 8am (EST) on Thursday, February 18 and remain open 24 hours a day through Monday, February 22 at 10pm (EST).

Learn more about the juried quilts through interviews with their makers.

Browse a virtual vendor hall and pick up tips, watch demo videos, and shop.

Connect with other attendees online.

Watch a live lecture, take a hybrid workshop, and meet your favorite modern quilt teachers, all online!

We’ve worked side-by-side with the MQG to create a publication that meets the fantastic experience we’re confident you’ll have with QuiltCon Together. QuiltCon 2021 Magazine is available now and features interviews, tips, stats from the show, and 10 patterns of quilts you’ll see on display.

2020 was also an amazing year for QuiltCon and we were excited to be a part of it and have the opportunity to see all of the beautiful quilts and talk with the artists. Here are a few of our favorite videos and interviews that left indelible impressions in our mind from last year’s event, the likes of which we can’t wait to witness at this year’s celebration as well.

What really stood out during this event were all the curves in quilts, especially the creative use of the Drunkard’s Path block. There were dozens of quilts on display but these two really caught our eye.

In this interview, quilt designer Irene Roderick shares her inspiration for creating functional art through quilts and her award-winning Line Drawing Landscape quilt.

This second-place winner in the Youth category showed ingenuity and a lot of brain power. We invite you to bring your analytical and creative brains to watch this quick story about My Brain on Technology by Emma J Costa.

As always, QuiltCon is pushing the limits, exploring fresh design options, and trying new (or time-tested) techniques are all ways to expand your abilities and get better at your craft. Modern quilters have opted, time and again, to do just that. We can’t wait to see where this exploration leads – and look forward to learning along side other quilters at QuiltCon Together!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor, QuiltCon Magazine