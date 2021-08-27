Quilt Yourself Happy: Trunk Show with Sarah Fielke

Sarah Fielke’s quilts seem to burst with color and life. The Australian quilter, teacher, author, and fabric designer is not afraid to mix colors, patterns, block styles, and methods to create happy quilts that seem to pop right off the wall or bed.

“The style of the quilts is entirely my own aesthetic. My quilts have had the same fun, slightly quirky sense of whimsy ever since I started making my own designs and patterns, about 30 years ago. It’s not something I ever tried to develop with any kind of purpose—it’s just what makes my own heart happy, which I suppose is why they catch people’s eye,” Fielke says.

Happy Days, 2016 108″ x 108″. This BOM teaches quilters over 14 different patchwork techniques, from Hawaiian appliqué to foundation paper piecing.

In a typical Fielke quilt, you’ll often find bounding bunnies, singing birds, or lollipop-like flowers intermingling with traditional patchwork blocks made out of a wide variety of vibrant fabrics. Inspiration can come from anywhere.

“I’m inspired by so many things! Often by music, poetry, or a paragraph in a novel. I love to look at books on graphic design, animation, Turkish and Moroccan embroidery, antique quilts, fashion, and embroidery. I have a lot of books about gardens and floral arrangements. I take a lot of photos of things I see when I’m out and about. You never know what might spark something—the 2021 Block of the Month, Moses Supposes, was inspired by a song from the movie ‘Singing in the Rain,’” Fielke says.

She is often asked how she puts colors together, but says it comes down less to method and more to experience: it’s just how she’s always done it. “I use colors that make me happy. I don’t follow any rules. I use all kinds of fabrics in the one quilt—there might be 1930s fabric, Kaffe Fassett, Ruby Star Society, batik, Japanese yarn-dyed, Liberty of London, and canvas all in together, and that doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

“The fabric you use should be about color, tone, and value, not about what’s printed on it—and I’m saying that as a fabric designer!” Fielke says. Her stash is made up of “loads of gorgeous fabrics” that she throws together to see what happens. Fabrics randomly stacked when she’s tidying up often inspire color combinations she’d never have put together otherwise.

Coming Home, 2019 88″ x 88″. This quilt features a charming town square design and is a personal favorite of Fielke’s

Fielke is also a fan of the more is more approach. “I never use one green when I can use 30, I never think about not putting certain blues together or not using white and cream in the same quilt. If it looks right to my eye and it makes me happy, then it’s right.”

Not all quilters have that kind of design confidence, but they clearly want to emulate Fielke’s style, judging by the popularity of her Block of the Month (BOM) quilts. She started her online BOM program six years ago as a break from writing books, hoping to get 100 or so participants. To her surprise, the program took off, leading to six BOMs and books, so far.

“I try to make each BOM quilt quite individual from the last,” Fielke says. “I want to offer those making them something new to learn or experience each time they make one. I try to make sure that there is a good balance of piecing and appliqué—although the 2020 quilts are quite heavy on the appliqué, by subscriber request—and we always work from the easiest part of the quilt to the more difficult as we progress through the months.”

Down the Rabbit Hole, 2017 96″ x 96

“By far the most popular quilt of BOMs so far is Down the Rabbit Hole, closely followed by Coming Home,” Fielke says. “Something about that little row of houses and then the rabbits in the border just grabs people I think! Coming Home is probably my favorite—the rounded corners, trees, and of course the houses in Coming Home have endeared themselves to people.”

Starting one of these quilts is partly about which design you like best, but also about what skills you want to attain along the way, Fielke says. They all have different benefits. For example, Happy Days teaches you over 14 different patchwork techniques, from Hawaiian appliqué to foundation paper piecing. The Grasshopper is meant as a lesson in handwork—the center medallion is hand appliqué, and all the block instructions are given as hand-pieced instructions, and then there is hand quilting instruction. However, all the quilts are given with templates and measurements that enable people to machine piece and machine appliqué if they prefer.

The Grasshopper, 2018 72″ x 72″

Whether you want to emulate Fielke’s style through a BOM or on your own, Fielke recommends you just jump in and get started.

“To build that kind of confidence, the best advice I can give is to branch out! Don’t buy all the fabric for a quilt in one go—let the quilt tell you what it wants to do as you make it. Always consider your contrast. Don’t use only one collection in a quilt, mix it up. If a pattern calls for a yard of blue, use six different blue fat quarters instead of one yard of one fabric, and see what happens when you change things up. Make things that make you happy, and not what you think you should make. It’s only fabric after all!”

