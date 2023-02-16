Quilt Pressing Tips & Products That Will Change Your Life

Pressing your quilt is an important part of the quilting process that requires special care and techniques. These editor-approved quilt pressing tips and products will help ensure that your beautiful work of art looks its best!

“I’m sure you’ve heard all the ‘quilt-pressing rules,’ such as ‘always press toward the dark side’ or ‘always press the seams open.’ When my mom, sister, and I quilt together, the pressing of the quilt top can create controversy. My mom and sister prefer pressing seams to the side, while I like to press seams open. Whatever your preference, below are some tips to assure the best-pressed seams.” – Linda Pumphrey, Author of Red & White Quilting and Mountain Mist Historical Quilts

1 Press, Don’t Iron: Pressing is the motion of lowering and lifting the iron from the fabric surface. Ironing is the back-and-forth motion of the iron on the fabric. While ironing can pull and distort shapes, pressing allows you to turn seam allowances open or lay them to one side without distorting or stretching the fabric. 2 Always Set Stitches: After sewing the seams, always press them with the right sides together to set the stitches into the fabric. (Remember to press, not iron.) This allows the stitches to meld together and holds the fabric better. It also helps alleviate distortion or stretching when you press your seams in one direction or another. Photo courtesy of mishooo from Getty Images. 3 Pressing Seams: Starting with the darker fabric on top, open up the dark fabric piece and press along the seam line. If you prefer to open all the seams, press from the wrong side and gently press the seams open along the seam line. 4 Use a Dry Iron: To use steam or not to use steam is another controversial topic. Some quilters love steam, while others never use it. In my experience, it is best to use a dry iron. However, steam might be needed to smooth out seams with lots of points. Instead of steam, you can use a shot of mist from a spray bottle to aid in making sure the seam lies flat. quilt pressing tips 5 Finger Press First: For small shapes, you can finger press the back of your fingernail across the inside of the seam. If you finger press small shapes, you will still want to press them with an iron to ensure a smooth seam.

6 Prevent Shadowing: Shadowing occurs when a darker fabric shows through a lighter fabric, which can detract from the overall appearance of your quilt. Shadowing especially occurs when working with two high-contrast colors. Whenever possible press darker fabric to the darker side. If it is not possible, press seams open so the light seams are on the lighter fabric and the darker seams end up on the darker fabric. If you must press to the lighter side, trim the darker seam by 1/16″ (2 mm) so it is slightly smaller than the lighter seam and less visible. Photo courtesy of Murat Inan from Getty Images. 7 Press Seams Again, If Needed: If a seam is pressed the wrong way, press the shape back to the way it was sewn. Set the seam from the wrong side again, let it cool, and start over. 8 Press Bias Seams: Press a bias seam with your iron at a 45-degree angle and press along the straight-of-grain of the fabric. This works well on shapes such as flying geese and half-square triangles. –LP Perfectly pressed seams are key to taking your quilts to the next level. Following Linda’s tips will give your quilts a more professional-looking finish from the start.

Eileen Fowler’s Recommendations

When I am foundation paper piecing, I set up a small ironing station closer to my sewing machine with my wool mat and a small portable iron (SteamFast SF-717 Mini Steam Iron). I also keep a silicone iron rest nearby. These are also perfect to take on quilting retreats.

Vivika DeNegre’s Recommendations:

I had never used a seam roller of these prior to trying a complicated paper piecing project. Quilter Violet Craft recommended the humble seam roller to sharpen the edges of the folded fabric, and it worked wonders. I know it’s not rocket science, but pressing the seam in place made a world of difference.

My quilting studio boasts several pressing mats from different sources, but my favorite is a small 10” square size that I keep next to my machine. I keep a larger on a folding table next to my design wall, and am jonesing for a full ironing board size to use all the time. Our new marketer Riane Morrison agrees that a wool pressing mat is a must have — “especially for putting on your sewing table when piecing. It makes piecing/pressing go so much faster, and the seams are nice and flat.”

Quick Tip: In the past, I’ve ruined my irons using tap water. Keep a few gallons of distilled water on hand for a quick refill. Because it has been purified, you’ll have much better results overall!

Photo courtesy of nikkytok from Getty Images.

I’ve also found a quick spritz of Best Press is a must when working with flimsy lawn fabric. It helps to slightly stiffen the fabric and keep it from slipping beneath the ruler when cutting. Now it’s time to add some heat! I used the Reliable Velocity Iron at a QATV taping, and had to get one for my home studio. It is powerful, heats quickly, and has incredible steam power that is easy to turn off when the steam is needed. A big plus: my husband loves it and has taken over the home ironing chore!

Valerie Uland’s Recommendations

You’ll surely see a Mary Ellen’s Best Press spray bottle at my pressing station! The aroma of Lavender Fields lifts my spirits while I’m pressing. There’s something very satisfying about squeezing that trigger and getting a fine, even mist, over patches I just sewed. After pressing, the seam threads are neatly nested into the fabric, and the seams stay put while I join subsequent patches and sections of quilt blocks.

They also have other scents, like Tea Rose Garden, Linen Fresh, or unscented, and handy refills. I keep a comfortable pair of sharp fabric scissors handy to snip chain-piecing threads and dog ears. A tiny desktop trash cup helps keep my workspace tidy, too!