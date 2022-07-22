Quilt Like a Pro: Best Warm Weather Quilt Batting

What is the best quilt batting to use in the summer or in warmer climates? You have options!

Cotton

Cotton is a soft, breathable, and natural fiber—and it is likely the first thing you think of when you think of quilt batting. It is machine washable and dryable, so that makes it convenient to use, especially for kids and quilts that will get a lot of use. It softens and ages well with use and shrinks slightly with washing. (Some quilters love this “crinkled” look so much, that they wash their quilts immediately upon completion.) Compared to other types of batting, this batting has the heaviest weight—which may, or may not be pleasant for you in the summer. It all depends on your preference!

Wool Batting

Wool is also a soft, breathable, and natural fiber. It is lightweight, warm, and moisture-wicking. This last quality is what makes it ideal for summer quilts—but it really is appropriate for all seasons and climates. It is machine washable and dryable as long as you use gentle, cool cycles, and avoid fabric softeners. With all wool, it is best to follow manufacturer washing instructions.

Bamboo

Bamboo is what pandas eat, isn’t it? Well, yes, but…it also makes an amazing batting that should be on your radar for summer quilts. Not only is it lightweight, thin, and strong, it is anti-bacterial, too. So, you can drag it on camping trips, on picnics, and to outdoor concerts without fear of dirt and moisture. After washing, bamboo batting dries quickly too.

Silk

Silk? Wait a minute! Isn’t silk really expensive? Well, it can be, but it is also lightweight and breathable making it a wonderful choice for summer quilts. Projects made with silk should be hand-washed and air-dried.

What is your favorite quilt batting for summer quilts?

Happy Quilting!

Tracy