Quick Quilt Projects for Christmas: Start Your Holiday Quilting! 

Quilting Daily
0 Comments

What are the holidays with handmade, quilted décor and gifts? It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this holiday quilting course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love. 

The Christmas Cozy Quilt pattern and instructions are included in this workshop! 

In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects: 

  • An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt 
  • Jester Stockings 
  • Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags 
  • Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters 
  • Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings 
  • Christmas Cozy Quilt 
This Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt will be perfect under any tree!  
From mini stocking gift tags and wine glass coasters to Jester stockings, this workshop will give you plenty of gift ideas for this Christmas season. 

Plus two bonus patterns! 

  • Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern 
  • Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt 
As a bonus, you’ll get this Yuletide Wreath quilt pattern when you sign up for the workshop!  

The Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop runs 11/15 – 12/13. Registration closes 11/29. Register today!

Categories: All Techniques & Tutorials, Articles, Christmas & Winter Quilt Patterns, Quilted Gifts, Trending, Workshops and Classes

