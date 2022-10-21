Quick Quilt Projects for Christmas: Start Your Holiday Quilting!
What are the holidays with handmade, quilted décor and gifts? It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this holiday quilting course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.
In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects:
- An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt
- Jester Stockings
- Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags
- Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters
- Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings
- Christmas Cozy Quilt
Plus two bonus patterns!
- Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern
- Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt
The Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop runs 11/15 – 12/13. Registration closes 11/29. Register today!
