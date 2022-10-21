Quick Quilt Projects for Christmas: Start Your Holiday Quilting! 

What are the holidays with handmade, quilted décor and gifts? It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this holiday quilting course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.

The Christmas Cozy Quilt pattern and instructions are included in this workshop!

In this course you will get a video tutorial and pattern for the following projects:

An Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt

Jester Stockings

Mini Quilted Stocking Decorations/Gift Tags

Easy Fabric Wine Glass Coasters

Merry & Bright Christmas Stockings

Christmas Cozy Quilt

This Elegant & Graphic Tree Skirt will be perfect under any tree!

From mini stocking gift tags and wine glass coasters to Jester stockings, this workshop will give you plenty of gift ideas for this Christmas season.

Plus two bonus patterns!

Santa Baby Table Runner Digital Pattern

Yuletide Wreath Wall Quilt

As a bonus, you’ll get this Yuletide Wreath quilt pattern when you sign up for the workshop!

The Quilting Holiday Projects Online Workshop runs 11/15 – 12/13. Registration closes 11/29. Register today!