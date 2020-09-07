Quick + Easy Fall Quilts

Autumn is my favorite time of year. I love the arrival of cool, crisp air after the dog days of summer. As summer activities wind down, dipping temperatures and shorter days leave me dreaming of all of the quilting projects that I want to be working on. Our newest publication, Fons and Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts magazine, features oodles of fun and fast quilts that appeal to quilters of all levels. I hope these serve as inspiration for you as we head into fall and the holiday season approaches!

Bat’s Delight by Natalie Crabtree is such a quick, easy quilt you can stitch it up today. If you are not in the mood to sew for Halloween, change the colors and appliqué shape to suit the holiday of your choice.

Bat’s Delight by Natalie Crabtree.

Stunning colors define Gina Gempesaw’s Trip Around the Pumpkin Patch. To make this quilt you will only need to sew squares into units and then join the units to finish the quilt top.

Trip Around the Pumpkin Patch by Gina Gempsaw.

Flocks of black and orange geese fly through the autumn sky in Jen Daly’s mini quilt, Haunted Geese. Have you ever impulse purchased a Halloween charm pack and then couldn’t figure out what to do with it? Here’s your answer! This spooky mini is constructed with one charm pack and a background fabric.

Haunted Geese by Jen Daly

Abigail Dolinger designed a beautiful autumn table topper, Fall Colors, which sews together quickly. With metallic embroidery and appliqué this topper will spruce up any home this fall.

Fall Colors Table Topper by Abigail Dolinger.

Tea for Two is an adorable mug rug set designed by Meg Hawkey. Featuring simple piecing, pretty embroidery, and a mix of fabric types, these mug rugs are perfect for using in your sewing area. Meg suggests tucking a mug rug, tea bags, and a few cookies into a mug for a delightful gift.

Tea For Two by Meg Hawkey of Crabapple Hill Studio.

Happy quilting,

Anissa