A bluebird, flames, and fancy fabrics all come together in this mixed-media Milagro.

Quick and Easy Quilting Project: Mixed-media Milagros

Vivika DeNegre
Every once in a while, I need a quick and easy quilting project to make as a gift for a friend or as an “in between big projects” palate cleanser before starting something new. I find that working on something small that incorporates colorful fabric, machine stitching, mixed-media techniques, and a bit of whimsy does the trick.

These two hand-shaped Milagros will be mounted and framed as a wedding gift.

Here’s one of my go-to quilted gifts: a framed Mixed-media Milagro, complete with either a bedazzled center or a free-motion stitching bird portrait. I shared this project on Quilting Arts TV series 2300 and am demonstrating how to create these unique pieces at Stitch Fest on the show floor.

This piece features thread sketching as well as fused applique and a touch of sparkle.

What a blast it is to gather together with other makers and share a new technique! Here’s a quick rundown of a few tips for creating your own mixed-media Milagros. And for those who want more, you can download the full instructions here and try them yourself!

But First: What are Milagros and What Do They Symbolize?

Milagro is the Spanish word for miracle. These religious folk charms have their roots in Spanish and Latin American culture. Each tiny charm has a different meaning and is offered to a saint as a prayer for a specific need or carried in gratitude as a reminder of prayers answered.

As the concept of gratitude is important to me, I knew I wanted to interpret these symbols in my own artwork with fancy fabrics, book pages, artful thread sketching, and a bit of whimsy.

The central image in this heart was made by fusing fussy-cut fabric over a layer of gauze.

When researching the symbolic significance of the charms, I found a variety of meanings for each shape. Here’s just a sampling:

Hearts represent love, joy, longing ad worry, but also the sacred heart of Mary and Jesus. Hands stand for friendship, strength, creativity, and creation. Both of these images are often paired with wings (angels) and flames (the Holy Spirit), and sometimes topped with a crown.

Tips for Making Your Own Milagros

Choose simple shapes and symbols (like hearts or hands) that have meaning for you and also provide enough open space to embellish.

Work small: My Milagros are no larger than 6” tall or wide. Their relatively small size reflects the tiny size of the traditional metal charms (which are usually about ½” across).

Break out the fancy fabric: Silk, sheers, and hand-dyed gauze are fun to use!

Embellish with buttons, beads, or stitching – whatever your heart desires.

Whether you are making your own Milagros for gifts or for yourself, I hope quick and easy quilting project brings you as much joy as it does me. Click here to get a PDF tutorial!

Vivika DeNegre

Register