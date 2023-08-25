Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
It's a magazine blowout! Save 25% on print and digital issues > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 Comments 2 min read

How to Make Bitty Blocks: Home Sweet Home

Quilting Daily
2 Comments
how to make bitty blocks
Take your walking foot quilting beyond the ditch with Catherine Redford in our new interactive workshop, starting September 13.

We know you’re excited to learn how to make Bitty Blocks, and we’re excited to show you! These adorable small quilt blocks are sew much fun. We’ve dubbed this little 3″ house block Home Sweet Home. — isn’t it cute? This Bitty Block is easy to make and quick to finish making them a great boredom buster or on-the-go project.

Subscribe to Quiltmaker magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

Here’s What You’ll Need for One House Block

Background (White):

2 squares 2″ x 2″

2 rectangles 1″ x 2″

House (Red):

1 rectangle

2″ x 2-1/2″

Roof (Teal):

1 rectangle

2″ x 3-1/2″

how to make bitty blocks
Completed house quilt block is 3.5″ x 3.5″ unfinished, to finish at 3″ square.

Step-by-Step Instructions

1

I started by cutting several 2″-wide strips from light fabrics for the backgrounds and medium to dark fabrics for the houses. Then I subcut all of the patches from these 2″ strips.

2

Here’s a little trick that Paula discovered. If you cut 6″ segments from the 2″ strips, you can get the four background patches, or one house patch and one roof patch, from every 2″ x 6″ segment. Handy to know if you’re using scraps!

Six patches are needed for each house quilt block.

3

Select the patches for one house block. You can make all four background patches the same, or you can mix them up. Use Stitch & Flip to create the roof section. Draw a diagonal line on the wrong side of each 2″ x 2″ background patch. Align the background patch on one end of the roof patch, right sides together. Sew on the marked line.

how to make bitty blocks
Sew on the diagonal line.

4

Trim the seam allowance to 1/4″ as shown below.

Trim the seam allowance to 1/4″.

5

Flip the background patch open and press.

Flip the background patch open and press.

6

Repeat with the other 2″ x 2″ background patch on the other end.

how to make bitty blocks
Repeat for the other end of the roof.

7

This completes the roof section.

You’ve just made a roof!

8

Sew the small background rectangles to each side of the house patch as shown below. This completes the house section.

Sew the background rectangles to each side of the house patch as shown.

9

Join the roof section and the house section to complete the house block. Its unfinished size is 3-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ for a finished size of 3″ x 3″.

Now You Can Make Your Own!

Wasn’t that fun?! It’s easy to make them quickly, and it’s easy to get carried away. If you decide to stitch up one of this adorable houses, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Click here to download a printer-friendly pdf for Home Sweet Home house quilt block.

Originally published in Quiltmaker magazine September/October 2014.

View Issue

Join the Conversation!

  1. Kathy E August 13, 2018

    I love this house block, but realize that the measurements are off. Has this been updated? The photo above showing the roof not sewn yet to the house follows the pattern as it’s written. But the succeeding photos show a different block with the extra width beyond the corners of the roof. I would love the updated version!

    1. Brenna Riley Gates August 14, 2018

      Hi Kathy,
      I don’t have my sewing machine handy, but I believe the pattern is accurate. When the roof portion of the block is separate from the house, the triangle fills one entire side, corner to corner, of that block, like a Flying Geese block. Once that roof section is sewn onto the house, the corners are hidden in the seam allowance creating the extra width of background fabric you are noticing.
      I hope this helps,
      Brenna
      The Quilting Company

Editor's Picks


Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Register