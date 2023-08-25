How to Make Bitty Blocks: Home Sweet Home
We know you’re excited to learn how to make Bitty Blocks, and we’re excited to show you! These adorable small quilt blocks are sew much fun. We’ve dubbed this little 3″ house block Home Sweet Home. — isn’t it cute? This Bitty Block is easy to make and quick to finish making them a great boredom buster or on-the-go project.
Subscribe to Quiltmaker magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one!
Here’s What You’ll Need for One House Block
Background (White):
✓
2 squares 2″ x 2″
✓
2 rectangles 1″ x 2″
House (Red):
✓
1 rectangle
✓
2″ x 2-1/2″
Roof (Teal):
✓
1 rectangle
✓
2″ x 3-1/2″
Step-by-Step Instructions
1
I started by cutting several 2″-wide strips from light fabrics for the backgrounds and medium to dark fabrics for the houses. Then I subcut all of the patches from these 2″ strips.
2
Here’s a little trick that Paula discovered. If you cut 6″ segments from the 2″ strips, you can get the four background patches, or one house patch and one roof patch, from every 2″ x 6″ segment. Handy to know if you’re using scraps!
3
Select the patches for one house block. You can make all four background patches the same, or you can mix them up. Use Stitch & Flip to create the roof section. Draw a diagonal line on the wrong side of each 2″ x 2″ background patch. Align the background patch on one end of the roof patch, right sides together. Sew on the marked line.
4
Trim the seam allowance to 1/4″ as shown below.
5
Flip the background patch open and press.
6
Repeat with the other 2″ x 2″ background patch on the other end.
7
This completes the roof section.
8
Sew the small background rectangles to each side of the house patch as shown below. This completes the house section.
9
Join the roof section and the house section to complete the house block. Its unfinished size is 3-1/2″ x 3-1/2″ for a finished size of 3″ x 3″.
Now You Can Make Your Own!
Wasn’t that fun?! It’s easy to make them quickly, and it’s easy to get carried away. If you decide to stitch up one of this adorable houses, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Click here to download a printer-friendly pdf for Home Sweet Home house quilt block.
Originally published in Quiltmaker magazine September/October 2014.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!
I love this house block, but realize that the measurements are off. Has this been updated? The photo above showing the roof not sewn yet to the house follows the pattern as it’s written. But the succeeding photos show a different block with the extra width beyond the corners of the roof. I would love the updated version!
Hi Kathy,
I don’t have my sewing machine handy, but I believe the pattern is accurate. When the roof portion of the block is separate from the house, the triangle fills one entire side, corner to corner, of that block, like a Flying Geese block. Once that roof section is sewn onto the house, the corners are hidden in the seam allowance creating the extra width of background fabric you are noticing.
I hope this helps,
Brenna
The Quilting Company