Pumpkin Decorations for Halloween & Thanksgiving

Make your transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving easy as pie with these 5 patterned pumpkin decorations that will take your house from ‘eek!’ to ‘ahh’ in seconds!

1. Set the Table for Success

This autumnal table runner and hot pad matching set featured in Love of Quilting make perfect pumpkin decorations for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Machine appliqué using fusible web and blanket stitch to get this project done in no time!

2. Spread the Love with Pumpkin Decorations

Gather your autumn-inspired prints and solids for this fun, pre-cut friendly design. Originally published in Quick + Easy Quilts October/November 2022 issue, the heart motifs on this quilt beautifully evoke the spirit of the season.

3. Put Your Best Foot (Rug) Forward

Harvest Traditions quilt pattern designed by Colleen Reale and Cloe Anderson

Welcome family and friends with this cheerful quilted tribute to autumn! Pieced pumpkin and maple leaf blocks in warm fall fabrics surrounded by checkerboard boarders will make it the centerpiece of your seasonal décor for years to come.

4. Snuggle with Pumpkin-Patterned Pillows

If you’re looking for a fun and FREE fall project, you’ve found it! This wool appliqué pillow is festive, adorable, and perfect for Halloween or Thanksgiving. Akin to primitive quilt patterns, the folksy, wool design follows coupled with bright, autumn colors freshen up any space it occupies.

5. Stitch Up Orange & Purple Patchwork Pumpkins

Skip the pumpkin patch and stay inside while you cuddle up under this stylish, warm Patchwork Pumpkins quilt! Designed by Ramona Sorensen, this quilt will bring a festive autumn touch to your home during Thanksgiving or Halloween.

Need more ideas for seasonal pumpkin decorations? Pop over to our Pumpkin Patch to get inspired.