On June 22, 2023, the Spring session of the APQS Certification Workshop came to a close, and with it, more than 100 completed ‘homework’ quilts found a new home! Representatives from Project Linus stopped by Double E Quilting, in Spring, Texas, to pick up a rather large donation!

Instructor Eva Ellison (left) sorts through donated quilts with two Project Linus ‘blanketeers.”

“You all did such a fabulous job during the APQS Longarm Certification course,” Eva Ellison, certifying instructor for the workshop, tells her students “And many children are going to feel so much warmth with your generous quilts.” Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children 0-18 in the United States who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need.

What Is the APQS Certification Workshop?

The APQS Certification Workshop, typically offered twice a year, requires its students to piece, quilt, and ship 4 or 5 quilts (as well as well as sample stitch-outs) as part of the certification process. Each quilt is reviewed by Eva, and feedback on the students quilting is provided. An intensive, 14-week workshop for any longarm or midarm-quilting machine, the workload is challenging, but worth it.

“It was so much more difficult than I had anticipated but I feel so much more confident. Of all things, a friend stopped by this morning with her quilt and asked that I quilt it for her (for pay, of course). So we’re off and running!” – Charlotte P., APQS Longarm Certification Course Participant

Students leave the workshop with solid skills, and understanding of their machines, confidence in their abilities, and very often with a solid business plan for anyone interested in taking that next step! And Project Linus leaves with a sizable and much appreciated donation.

These much appreciated ‘homework’ quilts will find new homes with children in need of comfort though Project Linus.

“The representatives from Project Linus were thoroughly pleased with all of the quilts and your generosity,” says Eva to her students. “I’d like to thank each of you on behalf of APQS, Fons & Porter, and Project Linus ‘Blanketeers’!”

How You Can Participate

The next workshop session of APQS Longarm Certification Sponsored by Fons & Porter begins July 20. Register before then and use coupon code QUILTER to receive $75 off!