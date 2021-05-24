Printing on Fabric with Natural Materials with Jane Davila

Collaborate with Mother Nature in Jane Davila’s Printing on Fabric with Natural Materials online workshop. You’ll learn how to create unique fabrics with vegetables and fruit and print a variety of fish and other natural three-dimensional objects and capture every detail.

Jane teaches you how to create one of a kind fabric using materials like mushrooms, starfruit, fish and seashells.

Jane teaches how to harness the power of the sun to make stunning heliographs (or sun prints) with masks, salts, and more.

In this workshop you’ll learn an assortment of direct and indirect printing techniques that will allow you to incorporate the vast array of natural materials from the forest, the garden, and rivers, lakes, and oceans.

After you take this class you’ll know how to use leaves, fruit and fish molds to create fabric straight out of nature!

Discover how to use UV-reactive dyes to print negative photographic images into positives in your choice of colors.

Then see how all of these original fabrics can be used in finished products like quilts from traditional to modern to art, and home décor items like pillows and table runners.

Just a few finished projects from Jane’s workshop.

All printing and painting methods use easy-to-find supplies, non-toxic and water-soluble paints and inks, and environmentally friendly techniques.

In the video below, see what happens when the team from Quilting Daily get together to print some of their own fabric using Jane’s techniques. There are some tips and tricks you won’t want to miss.

Register here! Printing on Fabric with Natural Materials workshop runs from 6/25/2021 to 7/23/2021. Registration closes 7/9. Save $20 with code: FABRIC20 – expires 6/25.