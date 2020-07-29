Pre-cut Perfection | Podcast

Kimberly Einmo joins Tracy, Lori, and Ginger on the show. Tracy reads letters from listeners, including one about copyright. Open Studios is a chat with author, quilt designer, fabric designer and the national spokesperson for Janome, Kimberly Einmo—she keeps the hosts in stitches sharing her stories about how she got where she is today. The Fine Finishes segment is all about “Pre-cuts, what’s in a name?” Stay Tuned!

Welcome | Tracy reads letters from listeners

Letter—Carol from Missouri, inspired by Episode 34.

Look for the 6-part series on Copyright by Elizabeth Townsend Gard in Quiltmaker Magazine starting in July/August 2020.

Open Studios | Kimberly Einmo

Kimberly Einmo is an author, award-winning quilter, fabric designer, international instructor, quilt judge, Craftsy/Bluprint teacher, and the National Spokesperson for Janome-America. She has written six best-selling books published by the American Quilter’s Society and created a signature line of unique, specialty quilting rulers. Kimberly is a featured artist for the Electric Quilt Company where she has developed three EQ companion software products. She designs fabric for Timeless Treasures.

A proud military wife and mother of two college-age sons, Kimberly and her husband, Kent, recently relocated to Southern California with three rescue cats and one pampered pooch where she enjoys creating in her sunny South Bay area studio.

Fine Finishes | Pre-cuts, What’s in a Name? Moda Bake Shop – https://my.modafabrics.com/categories/moda-bake-shop

