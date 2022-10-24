Positively Pink: A Breast Cancer Survivor’s Perspective
Autumn is my favorite time of year. Ok, I say that with every season change, but who can resist the glorious colors of fall foliage? Orange pumpkins? Pink ribbons?
Yes, pink ribbons. Nearly ten years ago, the color palette of fall changed for me to include Pepto-Bismol pink. Since 2013, I’ve viewed Breast Cancer Awareness month from the mindset of a survivor of the disease, not just a supporter of the cause. The ribbon reminds me, and others, to take our health seriously and wipe out this horrific cancer.
This new perspective led to a firsthand appreciation for the many ways quilters reach out and change the world with their kindness, love, and generosity. During my treatment, I was the recipient of two comfort quilts, dozens of heartwarming quilted postcards, and even a string of stitched flags (prayer flags, that is!) all with a ‘pink’ theme. My quilting friends and colleagues found ways to cover me with love, surround me with care, and find innovative ways to keep me – quite literally – wrapped in love. I treasure this quilt and all the handmade mementos from that time.
The Miniature Prayer Flag group project, initiated by my colleagues at Quilting Arts and Cloth Paper Scissors magazines, was my gift on return to the office after my recovery. Let’s just say there wasn’t a dry eye in the group when they presented it. I still get emotional about it. All those flags inspired us to ask the greater Quilting Arts readership for more.
The resulting collection of miniature prayer flags was incredibly beautiful and became the cornerstone for the most frequently downloaded eBook in Quilting Daily’s history: “Prayer Flags: Make Banners of Hope & Peace from Fabric Scraps and Fibers.” It is hands-down the most beautiful collection I’ve worked on.
If you’re looking for a way to honor breast cancer survivors during Breast Cancer Awareness month, we have your back. There are loads of patterns featuring pink details on the Quilting Daily website, including Strawberry Sorbet by Sofia Moore, the adorable Pretty in Pink table runner, the modern Fade to Pink quilt with a stunning graphic design, and the delightful Pickled Pink by Sarah Gallegos. For a short time in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, we’re also offering DeElda Wittmack’s beautiful Beacon of Hope quilt pattern for FREE!
And please, since it is October, make your yearly breast cancer screening appointment. Let’s kick cancer – together!
Best,
PS: Thank you to all my friends who supported me on my journey to health after my diagnosis and treatment, especially the friends who made quilts to cover me with love: Sisters in Cloth members Diane, Linda, Barb, Yvette, Debbie, Ruth Anne, Robin, Carol, Gail, Alice, Gina, Janine, and Marie. And to my colleagues and friends from work? You were amazingly supportive! Thank you Kristine, Helen, Rose, Barb, Pokey, Kathy, Michele, Susan, Jeannie, Lynne, Leslie, Hoodie, Virginia, Sue, Jane, Victoria, and Danielle.
You are all friends indeed!
