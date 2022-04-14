Playing Along, the IG Quiltfest Roundup | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 74

Ginger and Tracy decided Lori needed to experience #IGQuiltfest for herself. In this episode, the hosts have a nice long chat sharing their favorite prompts from the month-long event on Instagram. Toward the end, they share tips for keeping your sewing machine in tip-top shape, so stay tuned!
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.
Quilter on Fire Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/qof-episode-61-tracy-mooney/id1543038352?i=1000555771323
Ginger’s Quilt in progress
Ruby Jubilee Blocks
Open Studios | IG Quiltfest
Amy Ellis: https://www.instagram.com/amyscreativeside/
“P.C” Book Photo
The Secret Lives of Color by Kassia St. Clair for Penguin Random House.
Fiber Nation: https://www.interweave.com/category/fiber-nation/
Fiber Nation—The Deadliest Dyes https://www.interweave.com/fiber-nation/deadly-dyes/
Quilt Backs
Must Makes
Oh Scrap! By Lissa Alexander includes a scrappy Burgoyne Surrounded quilt that is on Tracy’s List of “must makes”.
The Plaidish quilt is a free pattern by Erica Taylor Jackman of Kitchen Table Quilting.
Follow Erica @kitchentablequilting
Here are the versions by @JessicaQuilter who hosts a Plaidish quilt along on Instagram.
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
FOLLOW THE HOSTS
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews