On Love of Quilting episode 4210: Fireside in Kalispell, Angela mentioned being inspired a certain television show to create her cozy, Western-looking quilt made of quilter’s flannel. The television series, of course, is Yellowstone, and its subsequent spin-offs. But it’s definitely not everybody’s cup of cowboy coffee — there’s a lot of violence. But the show still holds that Western romantic appeal that many of us just can’t resist.

Episode 4210 might not be available yet on your local public television stations, so keep checking your local listings. If you have a subscription to Quilting Daily TV, it’s available now!

And the fact that quilts show up so frequently, well, that just hooks me harder. (Oh! If you’re looking for the “Beth Dutton quilt,” which is a Dancing Nine-Patch, may I direct you to Line Dance by Debra Finan? Just go with red, black, and gray, and you’ve got yourself a Beth Dutton quilt!)

If you’re a Yellowstone fan, you probably remember Beth Dutton lounging in the porch with a laptop and a fantastic quilt. If you need a pattern for a Dancing Nine-Patch, check out Line Dance, which is pre-cut friendly!

Treasures in the Trunk

One of the spin-off shows, 1883, followed pioneers on the Oregon Trail. And this prompted me grab my copy of Treasures in the Trunk: Quilts From the Oregon Trail, by Mary Bywater Cross. I adore this book, and all the stories in it. (The story of the potato and the darning needle, in the appendix, is one of my favorites; one pioneer community in Oregon shared ONE sewing needle, and calamity ensures when it is lost.)

My copy of the Treasures in the Trunk, published in 1993, is a staple of my book shelf. I love looking at the sun-faded, tattered quilts in this book, and imagining the pioneer women that made them and carried them West.

But the photos of the quilts, in all their sun-faded, well-used, age-fragile glory, just make me happy.

Old Designs in a Modern Age

The Oregon Trail spanned one of the heydays of American quiltmaking, the 1840s through the 1880s, and these are the timeless designs we still make today. Just look at Drunkard’s Path, wholecloth quilts, Crazy Quilts, Log Cabin designs, Road to California quilt blocks—we’re still making them!

Such a classic! Angela’s Patriot features the Storm-at-Sea/Flashing Minnows diamond rectangles that have been giving quilts a dynamic punch since the 1800s!

And that Flashing Minnows pattern? Angela Huffman presented a quilt in that style on Love of Quilting episode 3206: Patriot, but she adds some fun corner blocks on the border.

More Pioneering Designs

The Pin Wheels quilt that is faded and loved immediately made me think of Sara Gallegos’ Pinwheels & Posies from Love of Quilting ’s episode 3910. With the exception that her quilt introduces some sashing that I think is nicely striking.

Pinwheels are such a classic patchwork component that it’s no surprise quilts with them traveled the Oregon trail. Sara’s quilt features sashing, and some machine embroidery.

Oh, and she threw in some machine embroidery, because why not? And don’t forget Barb Eikmeier’s Strength & Glory. This quilt has a lovely turned edge appliqué that evokes the Baltimore Album quilts you’d find in a pioneer’s wagon.

Appliqué quilts were extremely popular in the Oregon Trail era. The style of Strength & Glory fits right in, except you can do turned-edge appliqué OR raw-edge fusible appliqué.

Pre-Cut Friendly Patterns

On two episodes of Love of Quilting, Debra Finan was a guest. In one episode, 3012 Dublin Town, she made a double Irish Chain. And believe it or not, this was quite a popular style on the Oregon Trail. On episode 3006 Shooting Stars, she made a mini-Lonestar-style quilt. And that could have been patterned from several of the quilts in Treasures in the Trunk: Quilts From the Oregon Trail.

Shooting Stars (left) and Dublin Town (right) are classic quilts that could have been seen on the Oregon Trail… Except these are pre-cut friendly!

But neither of these Pioneer Day quilts were patterned. And this is because both of Debra Finan’s quilts were specifically designed to use 2-1/2” pre-cut strip rolls!

I Love Modern Technology

There’s one recurring thought that always surfaces when I’m quilting a classic design like these—it’s so much easier these days! Ergonomic rotary cutters and specialty rulers, marvelous die-cutting machines, electric steam irons, readily available quilting cottons on all kinds of color-fast hues and prints, and my sewing machine make all this more achievable.

Aren’t I a lucky lady? The bright, cheeky fabrics, rotary cutter and rulers, a light-up cutting board, and my sewing machine with a touchscreen interface—the quilters of yesteryear could not have imagined any of this!

So would I have been a quilter back in 1856, wearing a poke bonnet and rolling across the plains? I really don’t know. But I do know that I can read Westering Women by Sandra Dallas, and get my fix of wagon train hardships and references to quiltmaking.

I adore a simple scrap quilt that has a timelessness to it. This one—called Rolling Stars—has a marvelous reproduction-era colorway.

And when I make a scrappy Rolling Stars quilt with reproduction fabrics, I’m using a Tucker Trimmer I and a V-Block ruler. Because I can be inspired by the past, and still be grateful that I’m in the present!

I hope this Pioneer Day quilts have inspired you to think about how quilting might have been in the old days. And how amazing modern technology is! Be sure to share your pioneering creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.