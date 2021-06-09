It’s summertime and you know what that means, right? Picnic season. And with that, all of the beautiful picnic perfect quilt patterns that you can imagine. We just couldn’t let another beautiful summer day go by without posting this blog that originally published back in May of 2018 featuring all of these perfectly pleasing picnic patterns. Which one is your favorite?

Oh, summertime. We are in the thick of this sizzling season and I am trying to make the most of the gorgeous weather. One thing I still have on my bucket list this summer is to take a picnic. This may come as a shock, but I’ve never been on a “real” picnic before. Sure, I can eat outside on my patio, but there’s an aspect of romance to a picnic with the basket full of delicious food, the quilt, and the scenery that makes me think it would be far superior to my backyard. In my mind, the quilt is a major piece of the picnic puzzle. Yeah, I could use one I already own or I could use a blanket that’s not even quilted, but part of the fun is making a quilt for the outing. With that stubborn notion in mind, I’ve rounded up five picnic quilt patterns I’m considering for my foray.

Picnic Quilt by Maria Umhey

I’ll be the first to admit, the color scheme featured in this quilt by Maria Umhey isn’t my cup of tea. I have, however, had this pattern printed and sitting on my desk for a couple of weeks. Having worked with denim in the past, I would happily work with it again. In my version I would substitute the subdued floral fabrics for bright colors that really pop against the blue jean material. I have also been considering this pattern as a fun way to use up my stash of charm squares and jelly rolls. Though, the pattern doesn’t call for those particular fabric measurements, I think it would be fun to adapt it so I can use some of my favorite fabrics from my stash.

Picnic Day Quilt by Brenda Ratliff

What a happy quilt Brenda Ratliff has designed! I adore the cheery colors and the sunburst shapes framed by the bright blocks. This seems like the ideal quilt pattern to make if you want to use up that scrap fabric we all have hanging around. I can imagine making a cool or a warm version depending on what’s hiding in that stash of fabric. I love the contrast of the bright colors on the white background, but I do wonder how the white would fair with the messy eaters I expect to take on my picnic.

Daisy’s Picnic Quilt by Jenny Doan

Quilt patterns featuring the Churn Dash quilt block have been popular lately, so it’s no surprise one popped up on my radar for a picnic quilt. I think there’s an element of sass in those “flippy” corners of the quilt block that instantly make me think of summer shenanigans. This is another pattern I think is well-suited to using scrap fabric. I imagine a version with Churn Dash blocks in cool solids (I imagine a range of blues and purples) with a one or maybe a few blocks in a color that pops like lime. I would also make the border with the triangle row markers that lime color.

Picnic in Provence Quilt by Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth

If only my picnic could happen in the French countryside of Provence! Since that seems impractical, I’ll have to settle for this darling quilt designed by Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth. In my book, you just can’t go wrong with the yellow and blue color combination. It is friendly and classic without looking dated. The Honey Bee blocks of the quilt pattern create energy and movement throughout the quilt, making it perfect for a picnic in a field of French lavender….or a field of fresh grass in Colorado.

Picnic Petals Quilt by Sheri Cifaldi-Morrill

Sheri Cifaldi-Morrill designs some of my favorite quilts! Her bright colors, crisp designs, and circular motifs always leave me captivated and inspired. Her Picnic Petals quilt design does not disappoint; I feel a sense of energy as the petals connect with the printed background fabric before they float over the white negative space. I love the push and pull the pattern on pattern areas create and I’m intrigued to take a whack at the curved piecing involved in this quilt top. This is a quilt that will have passersby stopping to take a closer look.

What’s on your summer bucket list?

With these picnic quilt patterns, I can’t wait to break out my rotary cutter and mat to get started! Choose from picnic quilt patterns and a whole lot more in our online shop. I’m hoping to be able to bring one of these patterns on my adventure in the great outdoors. Now I just need to figure out what food to pack in my basket.

For more summery quilt ideas check out our Summer Quilts Pattern Collection! With bright colors, fun motifs, and great techniques, you will love relaxing at the beach or at a picnic with these quilts.

Happy summer quilting (and picnicking)!