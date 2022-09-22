Pick a Pumpkin: Our Top Pumpkin Patterns

There are some who feel that the entire month of September is simply Halloween Eve. Maybe you’re one of them! If so, you’re probably already thinking about all your plans for treats, parties, decorating, and getting into the spooky season spirit. And while pumpkins themselves aren’t inherently spooky, they’re so intrinsic to the iconography of fall, harvest, Halloween—pretty much anything to do with this time of year, you could add a pumpkin and the fun fall feeling is doubled. Even your coffee! So, I’ve selected some of my favorite pumpkin patterns to share—you may want to grow one or more of them in your sewing room and enjoy it this fall.

First, we have one of the most lively, lovely pumpkin patches I’ve ever seen. I’m so into the color palette that Ramona Sorenson chose for her quilt, Patchwork Pumpkins. The orange is pretty expected but pairing it with chartreuse and purple really elevates the design and gives it so much depth. I think it would also be really pretty in oranges, reds, and ochres. It’s also such a fun pattern because you can include all sorts of scrappy prints to make it even more fun to sew, look at, and use.

Let’s visit another scrappy pumpkin patch! This one has a super-cozy, yummy vibe (perhaps the title is influencing me, but it makes me want to eat something sweet!). The colors in Pumpkin Spice Bread by Charisma Horton just exude that pumpkin spice essence—I can almost taste the cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg just by looking at the pretty prints in earthy neutrals in the quilt. The classic star block is the perfect alternate motif to sparkle among the plump pumpkins. This quilt will instantly make any room more cozy and inviting.

Another pumpkin patch but make it spooky! Pumpkin Forest by Jennifer McClanahan is such a mood, with its leafless trees and scattered pumpkins; even the tonal fabrics contribute to the spooky, spectral vibe by looking as if a chilly mist is wafting through the forest. If you’re a spooky season enthusiast, this pattern can provide a touch of spooky style without being over the top.

This next one, Jo’s Pumpkin Patch by Jo Moury, is another comfy, cozy quilt with the prettiest appliqué and embroidery accents. The patchwork center is really nice with those scrappy stars, but the pumpkins with their leaves and twisty vines add such a nice touch to the design. This is a good one for people who love to include personalized, hand-made details to projects; you’ll love working on it as much as you’ll love looking at it!

This next project is seriously too cute. So quick, so cool, so fun, and just perfect for a Halloween get-together. Jolly Jack-O’-Lantern, by Patrick Lose is a super simple project that packs a lot of visual power into such a small piece. A bit of raw edge appliqué, secured with a nice, chunky satin stitch creates little bits of joy to brighten up a table in such a satisfying way. These would also be a great housewarming or hostess gift during the season, as they’re not a huge investment of time or materials but they look so striking.

The only thing better than pumpkin quilt patterns is FREE pumpkin quilt patterns! Or free pumpkin pillow patterns, in this case. Little Pumpkin Pillow by Kristine Peterson is made mostly by hand, with lush, felted wool appliqué pumpkins and a couple of falling leaves in the borders. Talk about cozy and inviting! Pick one pumpkin project or pick them all, so you can start growing your own pumpkin patch for fall!

Happy quilting!