Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pet in a custom quilt? Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique.
Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait memory quilt.
- Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop
- Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance
- Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt
- Select fabrics for the portrait
- Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait
- Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.
By the end of this course, you’ll have the skills to create a work of art even the furriest of your friends will appreciate.
Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:
- Better photo identification for project success
- Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software
- Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt
- How to create a pattern from your photo
- Choosing the best fabrics for your photo
- Using fusible web
- Better thread education
- Quilt assembly tips
- Stitching options
- Binding vs Art Facing
In the video below, Lea explains what you can expect in this workshop.
Video embed code:
Register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop runs 7/16/2021 to 8/13/2021. Registration closes on 7/30/2021. Save $20 with code: PETS20 – expires 7/16.