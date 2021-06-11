All Techniques & Tutorials, Appliqué Quilt Patterns, Art Quilting, Articles, Workshops and Classes

Pet Portrait Memory Quilts

By: Quilting Daily Team, Posted on
11
Jun

Most of us treat our pets like a member of the family so why not immortalize your favorite pet in a custom quilt?  Join award-winning fiber artist Lea McComas in this 6-lesson online workshop as she shows you how to bring your favorite pet photos to life using her fused raw-edge appliqué technique.

Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance.

Lea takes you from start to finish with insight that will ensure your success creating a one-of-a-kind pet portrait memory quilt.

  • Learn to choose the best pet photo, then edit the image in Photoshop
  • Make smart decisions about color and design with Lea’s expert guidance
  • Complete a line drawing to use as a pattern for your quilt
  • Select fabrics for the portrait
  • Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait
  • Assemble, quilt, and finish the edges.

By the end of this course, you’ll have the skills to create a work of art even the furriest of your friends will appreciate.

Lea will go over selecting fabrics for you portrait.

Skills you will walk away with in this workshop:

  • Better photo identification for project success
  • Photo manipulation skills using Photoshop Elements software
  • Better understanding of the importance of color in your quilt
  • How to create a pattern from your photo
  • Choosing the best fabrics for your photo
  • Using fusible web
  • Better thread education
  • Quilt assembly tips
  • Stitching options
  • Binding vs Art Facing
By the end of this workshop you’ll be able to Create fusible appliqué pieces unique to your pet portrait.

In the video below, Lea explains what you can expect in this workshop.

Register for Pet Portrait Memory Quilts with Lea McComas today! The workshop runs 7/16/2021 to 8/13/2021.  Registration closes on 7/30/2021.
