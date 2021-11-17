In the grand scheme of things, we see the world around us from a singular frame of reference. Whether we share a bird’s-eye view as we peer out a jet window over farmland or peek at living cells through a microscope’s lens, our perspective is unique. What do we miss by having one perspective? What do we gain by changing our point of view?

We challenge you to create an 8″ x 10″ vertical quilt referencing a place you’d like to visit—maybe somewhere you’ve been in the past, have on your travel bucket list, or even exists only in your imagination—and look at it from a different angle. Above, beneath, close up, in retrospect … you decide—it’s your personal perspective!

Rules

Create a quilt based on the theme ‘Personal Perspectives.’ The quilt must be 8″ wide x 10″ high (vertically oriented). Embellishments must not protrude more than 1⁄2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by February 13, 2022 to [email protected] with ‘Personal Perspectives’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt/its story in the email. You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. Tip: To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. On February 16, 2022, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/personal-perspectives-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Personal Perspectives’ quilt until August 2022. Your artwork will then be returned to you. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by March 11, 2022.

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!