Stepping Stones: FREE Quilt Block Pattern
Skill Level: ADVANCED BEGINNER
Finished Block Size: 12 x 12
The Stepping Stones quilt block is surprisingly uncommon, given its classic look and straightforward construction. Whether off-setting other blocks to frame them, or as a single-block quilt, this quilt block contributes to an excellent quilt design.
Cutting Instructions:
1/4″ seam allowance included in measurements.
Green
1A – Cut 1 strip 3 1/2″ x 17″
1B – Cut 2 strips 2″ x 9″
1C – Cut 8 squares 2″ x 2″
Yellow
2B – Cut 1 strip 2″ x 9″
2D – Cut 1 strip 2″ x 17″
Orange
3C – Cut 8 squares 2″ x 2″
Salmon
4F – Cut 8 rectangles 2″ x 5
Light Orange
2E – Cut 1 square 3 1/2″ x 3 1/2″
Assembly Instructions
Strip Piecing
1
Sew strip 1A to strip 2D. Square one end of strip unit and sub cut into 2″ x 5″ pieced rectangles (cut total of 8 pieced rectangles).
2
Sew strip 1B on each side of strip 2B. Square one end of strip unit and sub cut into 2″ x 5″ pieced rectangles (cut total of 4 pieced rectangles).
3
Referring to Step 3 diagram, sew strip sub units together.
Assembling Parallelogram Sub Units
1
Draw line diagonally on wrong side of all 1C and 3C squares.
2
Layer square 1C on right end of 4F rectangle (right sides of fabric together). Sew directly on top of previously drawn line. Cut away corner.
3
Layer square 3C on the other end of rectangle. Sew directly on top of line. Cut away corner.
4
Assemble 3 more parallelogram units and then reverse sewing direction and assemble 4 reversed units (refer Step 4 diagram for reverse illustration).
5
Sew one parallelogram and one reverse parallelogram unit together to form block sub unit.
Block Assembly
Referring to assembly diagrams, sew sub units together into rows, with square 2E in the center.
How do you download this pattern? Please advise…
Hi Diane, I apologize for the delay in response — it looks like your comment fell through the cracks. Unfortunately, this pattern doesn’t come with a download — just the contents on the page! Hope this helps 🙂