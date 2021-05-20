Passing the Quilting Torch, part 2

Earlier this month in part one, I shared stories from our designers and how they learned to quilt and how they’re passing the quilting torch on to others. Continuing our celebration of makers, here are more for you to enjoy.

Natalie and Joel Crabtree with daughter Gwendolyn

Natalie & Joel Crabtree

A Dynamic Duo

Natalie: We are a household of makers and doers. My husband Joel and I operate a full-time quilting business and launched our own self-published pattern line.

I caught the quilting bug during a stay with my mother-in-law, Stephanie, who is a masterful sewist and a great friend. Before sitting down with Stephanie at the sewing machine, I hadn’t even so much as touched a sewing machine. I was the high schooler who begged my guidance counselor to excuse me from home economics and let me take more history classes. It just wasn’t for me, at least not yet. I was searching for something…a new hobby and a new path. Stephanie took me under her wing. She was so excited to share her passion that she went right out and bought dozens of notions! I was completely hooked right from the start. Quilts never stopped running through my mind. Soon I was scouring her quilting magazines, looking at fabrics online, and planning future projects. She taught me the basics and I bought my own machine and started sewing. Through this, Joel and I were able to bond over design, our love for fabrics and art, and the teamwork that goes into our business. There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t say the word ‘’quilt’’ at least two dozen times.

Now, Joel and I have a 3-year-old daughter Gwendolyn. She has had an interest in fabrics and quilts since infancy. She must see quilts before they leave the house, and give them a cuddle to bid them goodbye. Although I don’t know what path she will take, or the interests she’ll have, she will always know how it feels to be raised by a maker.

New England Foliage Designed by Joel Crabtree. Made by Natalie Crabtree.

Joel: Looking back at my childhood, I cannot recall a time where there was not a needle and thread at work or a project underway. My mom, Stephanie Crabtree, introduced me to many different forms of crafting including cross-stitch, smocking, and my most favorite—quilting. Even if I wasn’t always involved in the crafting process as a child, it was at the forefront of my mind and something that I was accustomed to seeing.

I experienced a renewed interest in quilting when my wife, Natalie, learned to quilt just over 7 years ago. As a couple, we are always looking for ways to connect and share our hobbies and experiences with each other. Quickly, we were making shopping trips to the local quilt stores and sewing together.

Being supportive of crafting and sewing was instilled in me as a child from my dad, Jerry Crabtree, as well. Although my dad isn’t a sewist (I have no doubt that he could master it if he wanted to!), he was always supportive and proud of my mom’s skill and hobbies. He is always there to hold a quilt for a photoshoot, tinker and fine tune the longarm, and install gadgets and gizmos in her studio space. So, it was a natural progression that my wife and I embrace the quilting world together, and eventually turn this hobby into a growing business. Diving into this business together is so important. As a team we can tackle new and exciting challenges head-on and continue to grow our passion for quilts together.

Aby and Trinity

Trinity Sanders

Like a Daughter

I was not born, but adopted, into a quilt-making family. In my early twenties, the Army moved us to Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Being a mom of three young children and needing adult conversation, I quickly found a church and Bible study group to plug into—this is where I met Ran and Abigail Dolinger. Aby and I were asked frequently if I was her daughter because of our physical resemblance, as we are both tall and with similar face shape. The humor of this coupled with the fact that I laughed loudly at Ran’s jokes at church began our special relationship. Not too long after I moved to Belvoir, my mother passed away. Ran and Aby walked with me through this very difficult situation, and Aby and I bonded over a quilt I jokingly call my “Throw Away Quilt.”

Army families, in the midst of a move, typically set unwanted furniture and household items on the curb, either for someone who might need them or for the garbage collector. Walking along “colonels’ row” one day, I spied a tole painted wooden box and a stack of quilt squares. I asked the “colonel,” who was hauling stuff out of his garage, if I could take them. Of course, he said, “yes.” And then I contacted Aby, asking for help in turning the Triple Irish Chain blocks into a quilt. I had NO idea what I was asking of her! We set up a day and time to evaluate the free blocks and consider how to set them into a quilt. My husband was deployed, so I brought the blocks and my three little ones to Aby’s home for a couple of hours of intense quilting 101. While the kids played with Legos, we looked at the quilt blocks. Aby surmised they were exchanged among quilting friends because they were of various sizes due to inconsistent seam allowances, and the grade of background muslin varied in quality. In short, there was a reason they were cast out on the curb, but all my untrained eye saw was “beautiful,” so Aby pressed on. We chose six of the best constructed blocks, trimmed them to the same size, and Aby helped me add sashing and a border. After she quilted the quilt top on her longarm machine, we sat on the porch and talked as I hand bound the “Throw Away Quilt.” The time spent working on this quilt together, and entertaining my kids, deepened our friendship.

Adventure Time by Trinity Sanders

We kept in touch with one another even though the Army moved us far apart—to Hawaii, to Germany, and to Texas. Ran and Aby began to think of me as their daughter. Ran often says, “If you treat someone as your daughter, you gain a daughter.”

In the summer of 2012, the Army moved Aby and Ran to Fayetteville, North Carolina, and moved my family back to Ft. Belvoir. Since on-post housing was not available right away, the kids and I camped out with them for a couple of months, even though most of their furniture had not yet arrived from Germany. During that time, we worked on quilts. This summer of collaboration and sewing is when I established what I call my “quilting morals.” During the three years we were stationed only six hours apart, we visited often. Besides planning family activities geared for my little ones, we collaborated on our future quilt projects, and helped the kids make quilts of their own. I also became adept at tweaking patterns to suit my aesthetic and chosen fabrics. Since my own parents had passed away, I appreciated having a “mum” and a “dad” who loved me and my family unconditionally. They also encouraged my professional and artistic pursuits, and we shared life together with all its ups and downs.

Although they considered me their daughter for many years, I was legally adopted in October of 2016. The quilt-making mentorship and mutual encouragement continues even now. I often tease Aby that I am officially part of her design team. She often asks my advice on color and design for her quilts, and we revel in the praise our quilting designs receive.

We honor and thank those who inspired us with their love of needle and thread. Without them, we would not be where we are today. How do you honor all of the quilters who came before us and those who will follow? Share your thoughts in the comments below.