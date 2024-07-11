As we reach the midpoint of the year the quilting team got to pondering: How are all of you faring with your Peach Fuzz (Pantone Color of the Year 2024) inspired quilting projects? Check out the inspiration below and don’t forget to share your own peachy creations with us!

In the world of design and creativity, the Pantone Color of the Year serves as a guiding light, influencing trends across various industries. And with the recent announcement of the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, quilting with Peach Fuzz has been at the top of our team’s mind. Embracing this delightful shade, we found ourselves inspired to weave a tapestry of creativity, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary color palettes. From sassy squares to funky florals and everything in between, we’ve pulled together Peach Fuzz inspired patterns that are sure to make you oh-sew happy.

1.) Arbor Walk by Amanda Murphy

Amble through pastel gorgeousness in this airy creation. In this quilt, soft and warm tones are expertly blended, creating a harmonious and inviting aesthetic. Murphy’s intricate design captures the essence of nature, with its subtle yet vibrant peach hues evoking a sense of tranquility and elegance.

2.) Scrappy Log Cabin Coasters

These fun coasters use irregularly sized logs to create a simple, but dynamic design. Constructed like a typical log cabin block, the colors are arranged to create a square-in-square pattern. You will need only very basic quilting skills, so the coasters can be finished quickly-making them the perfect handmade gift.

3.) Disappearing Nine-Patch

The Disappearing Nine-Patch is an easy way to make a surprise quilt, as the result doesn’t look quite like traditional Nine-Patch quilts. By positioning a white square in the center of each block and adding white sashing, the prints get a little breathing room—and add a twist to one of the quilt world’s most basic blocks.

4.) Circle the Square by Cynthia Karkut

This fun, contemporary quilt incorporates pops of Peach Fuzz along with a harmonious blend of circular and square elements, creating a visually captivating design. An added bonus? Colorful precut 10″ squares and partial seams make these blocks a breeze to assemble!

5.) Kisses for Baby by Andi Stanfield

Kisses for Baby is a perfect quilt for those seeking a modern yet timeless aesthetic for their baby’s nursery or any other cozy space. Surround baby with love when you wrap them in this cozy quilt. The infusion of Peach Fuzz helps make this quilt both visually appealing and full of warmth and tenderness, making it an ideal gift for a new arrival.

6.) Jagged Mountain by Jen Sorenson

Playing with shapes and varying their scale inspires Jen Sorenson. In this quilt, parallelograms are within other parallelograms at both full scale and at half size to create interest and depth. The end result is reminiscent of sunset on the granite mountaintops of Jen’s home state of New Hampshire.

7.) Barb’s Bungalow by Jen Daly

Designer Jen Daly loves working with charm packs because they’re so affordable and an entire collection is complete in one darling little package. She also loves the scrappiness of log cabin blocks. So what could be more fun than combining her two passions? Jen suggests sorting the charm squares in your pack to be sure there are at least 16 mediums to darks and 16 lights. All values are used in the pieced border. There is minimal waste when you follow her suggestions for efficient cutting.

8.) Five Alive

A foundation-pieced kids quilt, Five Alive’s cross-shaped quilt blocks are striking and versatile! This harmonious quilt will add a touch of modern, geometric design to any home. The peek-a-boo cross interiors are the perfect place to show off your most treasured, long stashed prints. So, what are you waiting for? Get paper piecing!

9.) Linky

What a timesaver pre-cut 2 1/2-inch strips are! These unusual blocks can be pieced in no time, yet the resulting quilt looks like you’ve spent hours. And there’s just oh-sew much to love about the peachy background fabric!

10.) A Bit Irish by Melissa Corry

Any kiddo is sure to love this bright and beautiful quilt designed by Melissa Corry! It’s essentially one big block made with pre-cuts or you-cut fabrics. Plus the interlocking play of the lines of fabric give it that bit of Irish. What’s not to love?

Sew Peachy

From the first snip of the scissors to the final stitch, Peach Fuzz has proven to be more than just a color; it’s a storyteller. And as the Pantone Color of the Year 2024, quilting with this shade is the perfect way to celebrate the year! Whether you’re a seasoned quilter or a novice with a needle, you’ll be able to create something fabulous with Peach Fuzz. So, keep those bobbins spinning, needles dancing, and, as always, happy quilting!

If you stitched something up, be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Originally published January 8, 2024; updated on July 11, 2024.