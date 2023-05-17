Do you like experimenting with unusual cloth? Julie B. Booth does! After stumbling into a passion for painted cheesecloth for use in her art quilts, she became hooked in just making the colorful stuff. Read on for more about her cheesecloth interest and be sure to grab a copy of Quilting Arts April/May 2019 issue while you’re at it!

I’ve Become Addicted to Cheesecloth!

I was introduced to its textural magic a few years ago by one of my students. But, it wasn’t until I needed party favors for my 60th birthday celebration that my love affair with cheesecloth really took off. Using the techniques described below, I started custom painting rolls of cheesecloth for my friends and students as a token of appreciation. The inevitable question of “how can I use this?” then surfaced. That thought sent me down a rabbit hole of creating colorful and textural artworks made with layers of cheesecloth and fabric, stitched together with couched yarns and threads.

“Night Bloom” • 4½” x 5″ | Photos by Hornick Rivlin Studio

Why I Love Cheesecloth

So, why do I love painted cheesecloth so much? First off, I love how when layered on top of a colored background fabric, it can change and enrich the color. I love how I can encapsulate fabric and yarn scraps under its web to create interesting surfaces. And I love how bits of it can add a dash of texture and color to an art piece. I hope you enjoy creating your own custom colored cheesecloth and find ways to incorporate this unique substrate into your own artwork.

Flower Power Healing Hamsa • 5″ x 6″ | Photo by Hornick Rivlin Studio

Materials You’ll Need

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prepare to Paint

I use a knotted resist technique to get subtle linear designs. In addition, the cheesecloth is much easier to paint when knotted and you will need less paint. Before you start painting, set up a drying area. The area must be large enough to accommodate as many pieces of cheesecloth as you plan to paint.

1 Cover your work surface with the plastic sheeting. Place the bed sheet or drop cloth on top of the plastic to absorb excess paint. Optional: Set up a fan to circulate air and help speed up the drying process. 2 Cut the cheesecloth into manageable lengths. I prefer to work with 12″ x 36″ pieces. 3 Make 5–6 knots in each length of the cheesecloth. Do not pull the knots too tight; you will be unknotting it while wet in a later step.

Mix Paint Colors

Most transparent fabric paints need to be diluted before applying to the cheesecloth. Before adding water, mix a selection of colors (see “Tips for Mixing ‘Custom’ Colors”).

1 Pour approximately 1 teaspoon of paint into a small plastic container. 2 Add water to dilute the paint to the consistency of skim milk.

Tip: For the first step, I use a plant mister because it allows me more control over the amount of water I add.

Tips for Mixing Custom Colors

✓ Always start with the lighter hue, and then gradually mix in small amounts of the darker paint. ✓ Colors such as black or red can dramatically change a color. To control this, add just 1 drop at a time. ✓ To mix a pastel color, start with a separate small plastic container with water. Gradually add drops of the mixed paint color to the water.

Paint the Cheesecloth

1 Place the knotted cheesecloth on the plastic-covered foam core board. 2 Dip a foam brush into the paint container and push it to absorb paint. Apply the paint to the cheesecloth. 3 The paint should flow onto the cheesecloth; if it doesn’t, add more water to the paint or lightly mist the cheesecloth with water. Flip the cheesecloth over to check for unpainted areas. 4 Push the paint into the knots. I like to paint knots with 2 different colors to encourage color mixing and to create a pattern.

Drying & Setting

1 Once the cheesecloth is painted, use the plastic covered board to transport it to the drying area. 2 Untie the knots and let the cheesecloth dry flat. You may need to gently tug on the edges to unroll them. 3 When the cheesecloth is completely dry, you can continue to tug to unroll the curled edges or leave them for a more textured look. 4 Check the setting instructions for the fabric paint. Be sure to use a press cloth if you heat set with an iron.

Ways to Use Your Fancy New Cheesecloth

✓ Add a cheesecloth layer over a background fabric to change the color and add some interesting texture. The open weave of the cheesecloth allows areas of the background fabric to show through and visually mix with the cheesecloth colors for a watercolor effect. ✓ Play with layering more than 1 color of painted cheesecloth. Place the layers at different angles for optimum color blends. ✓ Cut small pieces of the painted cheesecloth and add spots of textured color to your artwork. ✓ Sandwich fabric scraps between a background fabric and a cheesecloth layer; add yarns or decorative threads as a top layer and stitch with couching, running, or cross stitches.

Fabric Painting at Home

Julie B. Booth is a surface design artist, teacher, and author of Fabric Printing At Home. She has written articles for Quilting Arts Magazine and appeared on “Quilting Arts TV.”

Julie teaches numerous classes in hand stitching as an expressive art form including telling stories and sharing memories in cloth and creating appliquéd and stitched works with a healing message. Want to learn more about Julie’s process for painting on cheesecloth? Visit her website or grab a copy of Quilting Arts April/May 2019 to dive in!

Sew long,

Katie