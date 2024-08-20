Our Experts Share Their Favorite Quilting Technique

“My favorite technique…sheesh, that’s hard! I’d have to say that two things changed my quilting perspective immensely. The first is freezer paper piecing—which I find invaluable in saving time and trees for simple patterned paper piecing projects. I love that I don’t use a ream of paper and leave little shards of it all over my floor to be cleaned up—and that I can reuse one outline at least six times. You get the same precise lines without the added steps of tearing the paper away or the risk of pulling seams—and it’s also just immensely satisfying.

The other is more of a perspective lesson. I took a class with Denyse Schmidt where she had us cut a traditional block of our choice—and then throw out the rulers and rules and just free-hand cut. The freedom and possibilities it created were artistically freeing and opened the process to new ideas. I suggest everyone do that occasionally; just PLAY and don’t worry about the fabric, what it costs, or anything, and take some risks. New ideas are born from risk.”

– Naomi Bombardi-Wilson