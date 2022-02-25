Ooh Baby, Baby! Finding and Making the Perfect Baby Quilt

Baby quilts are as popular as ever and we have an extensive collection of them here at Quilting Daily. When our administrative assistant Megan told us she was expecting, our team got to work finding just the perfect one we could make and gift for her little one.

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor for Quilting Arts magazine, took the lead and suggested one of her favorites, Pixie Sticks. This fat quarter friendly quilt would be quick to pull together for her upcoming baby shower.

Pixie Sticks by Debby Kratovil

The pattern makes contrasting blocks that are quarter Log Cabins. Each of us made a few blocks using colors of nature like terracotta, caramel, and green which were prevalent in Megan’s baby registry. We shipped them off to Kristine who pulled this quilt together over a weekend. Assembled, quilted, and gifted in less than a week, this quilt came together quickly and beautifully!

Megan’s finished baby quilt

And complete with baby.

We even devoted an entire issue of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts to baby quilt patterns! One of my favorites is Baby Bop by Joanie Holton. It sews up fast for an easy gift.

Baby Bop by Joanie Holton

Sometimes you don’t know the gender of the baby and need a gender-neutral quilt. Tiles by Ramona Sorensen is the perfect pattern for those occasions.

Tiles by Ramona Sorensen

If you need even more ideas and inspiration, check out our Best of Baby Quilts look book to see our top baby quilts. You are bound to find a pattern just right for your next baby gift.

These are a few of our favorite baby quilts just in time for spring – are you currently working on a baby quilt project?