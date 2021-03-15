One Year Later: Quarantine Quilting

As we mark an entire year since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the staff at Quilting Daily has been looking back at how we have lived, managed, and even thrived (some days) while living in quarantine and dealing with a world at the mercy of a virus. It’s slightly surreal to come to grips with the fact that it’s been an entire year living in this reality, but we’ve also come to realize that as quilters we’ve risen to the challenge. We’ve used the situation as inspiration to achieving a whole new level of creativity. We’ve come to the aid of those around us by sewing endless amounts of masks. And overall, we’ve weaved the past year of pandemic-living it into our quilting stories. Here are a few of those stories.

In August of 2020, Vivika put out a call for art quilters to share stories and images about the artwork they were making during the first few months of the pandemic and the response was overwhelming and beautiful.

“Creating a context of this worldwide event will take years of study and the perspective of history. But while the world is still in the midst of this pandemic, a frame of reference is formed by sifting through the news reports and interpreting through an individual lens. Luckily, art quilters have the materials, tools, and skills to make sense of the world through their artistry.”

Below are a few of the quilts featured in the Inspired Pandemic Art Quilts story which can be read in its entirety here.

“Disappearing Act” • Linda Colsh • 12″ x 12

“Home” by Maggie Vanderweit

Home is our safe place when the winds of change are blowing outside.

“Viral Spike” by Heather Pregger

Some of our favorite quilters featured in our magazines took to quilting through their pandemic-inspired emotions and created beautiful new designs.

Our Designer Spotlight in the January/February 2021 issue of Quiltmaker magazine featured Rachel Hayes and her Quarantine quilt. Aptly named for the time it was made, Rachel used fabric from her collection to create this quilt. Learn more in the January/February 2021 issue of Quiltmaker.

Quarantine designed and made by Rachel Hayes. Fabric: Rachel used fabric from her collection.

At the onset of the pandemic we made a series of videos with Carrie Bloomston all about staying creative while staying inside. Art teacher, author of The Little Spark: 30 Ways to Ignite Your Creativity with C&T Publishing, and fabric designer with Windham Fabrics, Carrie has been inspiring makers and students for years. The series entitled “Stay In, Stay Creative with Carrie Bloomston” was a bright and sunny reminder of all the amazingly creative things that we could continue to do from the comfort of our homes. These videos, made to inspire quilters and other artists during social distancing, have an enduring spark to them and she helped us all to stay inspired, stay creative, and stay inside.

The hosts of the Quilt & Tell Podcast have been bringing the quilting community together via Zoom with our virtual Quiltin’ Bees.

One of the most important things we have learned over the last year is our desire to come together and share our quilting progress and stories with one another, even if it’s over Zoom. Thus the beginning of our Quilt & Tell Quiltin’ Bee’s. These have been a fun and much anticipated virtual event that have brought quilters from around the globe together since our first one aired in October 2020. Since then we’ve been gathering around our computers with our latest quilting projects and settling in for our cozy little conversations and quilt sessions with the amazing hosts of the Quilt & Tell Podcast. We’ve had quilters join us from around the world and have received such amazing feedback that we’ve been working hard to make sure that we can catch up with one another on a regular basis through these Quiltin’ Bee’s. Speaking of which, we have another one coming up to celebrate National Quilting Day on Saturday, March 20 at 11 am MST! Get all the info and register here!

All in all, it’s been quite an interesting journey, hasn’t it? But we’re so glad that we’ve been able to traverse this road with you by our side and that we have our quilting creativity in our arsenal. What are your quilty thoughts as we mark one year of pandemic living?