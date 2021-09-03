On the Horizon: October Quilting Workshops

October is the perfect time to cozy up indoors and sign up for one of those quilting workshops that you’ve been meaning to check out, don’t you think? We do. And that’s why we’ve lined up a wonderful array of quilting workshops sure to get your sew-jo going and level up your expertise as you dig into your holiday quilting. Here’s what we have lined up for the month of October. Get all the details below and register today!

Do you have some rooms in your home that need a fresh new look? In this online course Creative Quilting for Home Décor, instructor Kate Colleran will show you how to make quilted pieces that will brighten up any room in your home.

Finishing Your Quilt on a Home Sewing Machine with Amy Ellis offers an abundance of information and knowledge that the home sewist can put to use today, to finish quilts! You will learn about Amy’s favorite tools for quilting, and all her tips and tricks for success in your quilting projects.

Learn a variety of quilting techniques and tips to turn your old children’s clothing into a new quilt full of memories! Instructor, Trish Bowman will teach you how to make your own memory quilt and provide you will all the tips and tricks to select the perfect fabrics, layout your blocks, work with bulky fabrics and make every one of your quilts a successful one.

A hand appliqué project is great if you like to sew when you travel. If you have the background prepared and the appliqué shapes cut and ready to go, you can take a project with you on the road! With this course, you’ll learn quick tips, techniques and ways you can take your hand appliqué on the go. Learn the ins-and-outs of needle-turn hand appliqué and take your projects anywhere!

From finishing quilts, to home decor, to applique and memory quilts, we can’t wait to dig into each of these quilting workshops, especially with the holidays coming up! Check out each of the registration links above to get all of the info on each class and make sure to get signed up today. We’re even offering limited-time discounts. See you in class!

