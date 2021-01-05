On the Horizon: January Quilting Workshops

Ahhhh…can you feel the promise of a brand new year? At Quilting Daily we sure can. We’re practically bubbling over with ideas, creativity, and always a desire to learn more. In this vein, we are extremely excited about all of the amazing quilting workshops, taught by an array of extremely talented quilters and teachers, that we have lined up throughout the month of January. From Getting Started Quilting Basics to Feathered Star Techniques, we’ve got all aspects covered when it comes to getting your 2021 quilting on. We also included a few early registration discount codes below, so let’s get started!

For beginning quilters, making your first quilt can seem overwhelming. Don’t fret: Mary Fon’s instruction will help you find success and have fun making your quilts! Learn the fundamentals of making a quilt from choosing your fabric to assembling a basic quilt block in this no-stress introduction to quilting.

Sign up here. Workshop runs 1/8/2021 to 2/5/2021. Registration closes 1/22/2021.

Register early and save $5 with BASICS5 – Expires 1/8.

Break down your quilts by math for simpler, more accurate construction! Donna Mae explains and simplifies the mystery behind making perfect quilts in this fundamental workshop. Learn how to calculate your fabric needs and change the size of your blocks for bigger or smaller quilts. By the end of this course, you’ll be a quilting math pro!

Register here. Workshop runs 1/15/2021 to 2/12/2021. Registration closes 1/29/2021.

Register early and save $5 with coupon code: MATH5 – Expires 1/15.

The Feathered Star is an all-time quilter’s favorite, and Marsha McCloskey has been collecting these intricate designs for many years. Feathered Stars aren’t particularly difficult, but they have a lot of pieces and take time. The results are well worth the effort. It’s a design that invites you to slow down and do your best work. Marsha will show you how and tell you why.

Register here. Workshop runs 1/22/2021 to 2/19/2021. Registration closes 2/5/2021.

Register early and save $20 with coupon code: STAR20 – Expires 1/22.

Whether you are a beginner and want to understand how the elements of art influence design; or you are and advanced quilter and want to take your skills to the next level, this class is created for you. At the completion you will understand how design is influenced by one extremely important art element: VALUE. Getting familiar with VALUE will enable amazing creations and is applicable to paint, textile, and really any media.

Register here. Workshop runs 1/29/2021 to 2/26/2021. Registration closes 2/12/2021.

Register now and save $10 with coupon code VALUE10 – Expires 1/29/2021.

We can’t wait for you to join us for these incredible workshops and let’s get this year started off on a creative high note!