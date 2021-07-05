On the Horizon: August Quilting Workshops

It’s a brand new month and that means it’s time to start thinking about what quilting workshops you’d like to sign up for coming up during the month of August. As always, we’re excited to provide you with an array of online workshops that touch on a number of fun and interesting techniques and skills. Here’s what we have lined up for the month of August. Get all the details below and register today!

In this online course, world class scrap quilter Bonnie Hunter takes you step-by-step through the process of creating her Wanderlust quilt. Scrappy Stars explode with color and come together easily in a variety of methods for simple unit construction.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 8/6/2021 to 9/3/21. Registration closes 8/20.

Save $10 with code WANDER10 when you register early – expires 8/6.

Take your sports memories out of storage and turn your old jerseys into projects you can use! Learn a variety of techniques and tips, including how to keep the collars in your blocks. You will get step-by-step instruction on how to work with all kinds of sports jerseys including soccer, hockey, and more.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 8/13/2021 to 9/10/2021. Registration closes 9/3.

Save $5 when you register early with code: JERSEYS5 – expires 8/13.

Do you want to quilt your absolute best? Learn the secrets and tricks of the trade from author, teacher and fabric designer, Nancy Mahoney. In this 6-lesson online course, you’ll learn the ins and outs of fusible appliqué, machine appliqué and much more. Nancy Mahoney walks you through each different technique to teach and show you how to quilt your best. You’ll love learning it every step of the way!

Sign up here! Workshop runs 8/20/2021 to 9/17/2021.

Save $10 when you register early with code: NANCY10 – expires 8/20.

Happy Holidays all year long! It’s never too late or too early to get your holiday shopping done and who doesn’t love a handmade Christmas gift? With six projects and two bonus patterns, this course is full of holiday gift ideas for those you love.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 8/27 – 9/24. Registration closes 9/10.

Save $5 when you register early with code: HOLIDAY5 – expires 8/27.

Well, that’s quite the lineup isn’t it? Make sure that you get signed up today. There is no better time to take advantage of these opportunities and take your quilting expertise to the next level. And don’t forget about the limited-time discounts. See you in class!