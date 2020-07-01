New Beginnings | Podcast

Christina Cameli drops by to chat about free-motion quilting, finding your style, and making the jump to creating her own classes. Tracy, Lori, and Ginger finally talk about the secret project—a new magazine! In Quiltspiration, the hosts read a letter and share photos of a Baby Yoda Quilt, then talk bag making, Pineapples, and new fabrics that are making them want to sew.

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Discuss

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts is a brand new magazine.

Announcement of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts – https://www.quiltingdaily.com/announcing-a-new-quilting-magazine-fons-porters-quick-easy-quilts/

Open Studio | Christina Cameli

Free-motion quilting expert, book author, Fabric designer, teacher, and midwife, Christina Cameli joins Quilt & Tell.

Learn more about Christina at: www.christinacameli.com

Christina’s Class – The Pathway Pillow (https://www.christinacameli.com/classes)

Christina’s Quilts

Quasar by Christina Cameli. Cover of QuiltCon magazine 2019.

Hive Mind by Christina Cameli. Fabric is Moongate by Christina Cameli for Maywood Fabrics.

Hologram by Christina Cameli. Fabric is Horizon Ombres by Maywood Fabrics.

Step-by-Step Texture Quilting by Christina Cameli for C&T Publishing.

Quiltspiration | Baby Yoda Quilt and Inspiration

Letter from Kellie Cotton – @LaughingOtterQuilts (https://www.instagram.com/laughingotterquilts/ )

Cheryl Lynch Mosaic Quilts – www.cheryllynchquilts.com

Kellie Cotton’s Baby Yoda mosaic quilt.

A second Baby Yoda inspired mosaic quilt by Kellie Cotton.

Ginger

Bag Inspiration – Duffle Bag Class

The free Sew News Magazine Grand Lake Duffle Bag Sew-Along starts in August 2020 at Sewdaily.com.

Lori

Lori is making Pineapple blocks using Marti Michell’s Pineapple ruler. The fabric is Cataline by Marti Michell for Maywood Fabrics.

Marti Michell’s Template – http://www.frommarti.com/ruler-Pineapple.shtml

Tracy’s Bag

Tracy’s Star Wars inspired bag using the Aeroplane pattern by Sew Sweetness as a base.

Sew Sweetness – www.sewsweetness.com

Aeroplane Bag- https://sewsweetness.com/products/aeroplane-bag?v=7516fd43adaa

Tracy’s Favorite Fabric Inspiration

Midnight Magic by April Rosenthal for Moda.

Spooky N Sweet by Art Gallery Fabrics.

A Blooming Bunch by Maureen McCormick for Moda.

