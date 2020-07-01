New Beginnings | Podcast

Christina Cameli drops by to chat about free-motion quilting, finding your style, and making the jump to creating her own classes. Tracy, Lori, and Ginger finally talk about the secret project—a new magazine! In Quiltspiration, the hosts read a letter and share photos of a Baby Yoda Quilt, then talk bag making, Pineapples, and new fabrics that are making them want to sew.
SUBSCRIBE:
Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS
EPISODE SUMMARY:
Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger Discuss
Announcement of Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts – https://www.quiltingdaily.com/announcing-a-new-quilting-magazine-fons-porters-quick-easy-quilts/
Open Studio | Christina Cameli
Learn more about Christina at: www.christinacameli.com
Christina’s Class – The Pathway Pillow (https://www.christinacameli.com/classes)
Christina’s Quilts
Quiltspiration | Baby Yoda Quilt and Inspiration
Letter from Kellie Cotton – @LaughingOtterQuilts (https://www.instagram.com/laughingotterquilts/ )
Cheryl Lynch Mosaic Quilts – www.cheryllynchquilts.com
Ginger
Bag Inspiration – Duffle Bag Class
Lori
Marti Michell’s Template – http://www.frommarti.com/ruler-Pineapple.shtml
Tracy’s Bag
Sew Sweetness – www.sewsweetness.com
Aeroplane Bag- https://sewsweetness.com/products/aeroplane-bag?v=7516fd43adaa
Tracy’s Favorite Fabric Inspiration
TALK TO US!
Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]
Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews